Simone hits one more and Astronauta is unmasked from ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’; see the best moments | The Masked Singer Brazil

We’re in the finals, Brazil! Arara, Gata Espelhada, Jacaré, Monstro and Unicorn are the semifinalists of The Masked Singer Brasil! In the seventh episode, Simone proved that she is the greatest detective in the country and made another guess – Sérgio Loroza was the Astronaut. Press play and come see the best moments:
Check out the best moments of the seventh episode of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
Taís Araujo is shocked by the Astronaut’s revelation — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
Ana Maria Braga is the juror we want forever
In addition to being very stylish with her pink hair, the presenter rocked on the hunches and reminded her of Louro José, during Arara’s presentation. “This is a family thing, right? I am a blonde’s mother. It’s not for anyone”.
Ana Maria Braga and Edu Sterbitch dance — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
Jeska Greco and Leandro Neko comment in the Logbook podcast the revelation of Sérgio Loroza as an Astronaut in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’. Listen here 👇
Macaw sings ‘Pagu’
Letícia Spiller’s meme in Mais Você is alive!
Ana Maria Braga believes that the actress is Arara and Edu Sterbitch remembered that she was already “running” on stage at Mais Você. Who then remembers this meme?
“There’s her running on Ana’s show. She’s been spinning for three hours!”
Letícia Spiller spins around the ‘Mais Você’ studio — Photo: TV Globo
Ana Maria Braga bet on Letícia Spiller as the Arara in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro and Reproduction/Instagram
Gata Espelhada wins the Alligator
Mirrored Cat sings ‘Stay’
- Guesses: Lexa (Eduardo Sterblitch), Carolina Dieckmann (Ana Maria Braga), Lelle (Taís Araujo), Sophie Charlotte (Rodrigo Lombardi), Ludmilla (Simone)
Alligator sings ‘Rock With You’
- Guesses: Marjorie Estiano (Taís Araujo), Leci Brandão (Simone), Zélia Duncan (Ana Maria Braga), Mart’nália (Eduardo Stertblitch), Rosa Marya Colin (Rodrigo Lombardi)
Unicorn beats Astronaut
Unicorn sings ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’
- Guesses: Any Gabrielly (Eduardo Sterblitch), Luísa Sonza (Ana Maria Braga), Simony (Taís Araujo), Priscilla Alcantara (Simone and Rodrigo Lombardi)
- Guesses: Sérgio Loroza (Simone), Ed Motta (Ana Maria Braga), Robson Nunes (Rodrigo Lombardi), Dodô Pixote (Eduardo Sterbitch), Péricles (Taís Araujo)
- Guesses: Letícia Spiller (Ana Maria Braga), Claudia Raia (Simone), Silvero Pereira (Taís Araujo), Monica Iozzi (Rodrigo Lombardi), Juliana Alves (Eduardo Sterbitch)
Monster sings ‘Leave The Door Open’
- Guesses: Chay (Eduardo Sterblitch), Gabriel Leone (Rodrigo Lombardi), Jesuit Barbosa (Taís Araujo), Ricardo Tozzi (Simone), Vitor Kley (Ana Maria Braga)
New in the seventh episode, the mysterious box contains a participant’s object. Let’s see what was in each of them?
Ivete Sangalo and the mysterious box — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
Monster: Water Bottle
Unicorn: Headphone
Alligator: Underwear samba song
Jacaré wins the combat with Astronaut — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
And for the detectives on duty, Camilla de Lucas delivers 10 behind-the-scenes secrets on the “I’m Capable of Opinion” Podcast. listen⤵