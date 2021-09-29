Simone talks about alleged use of drugs to lose weight

Simone, from the duo with sister Simaria, used social networks this Tuesday morning (28) and reported the difficulties in trying to lose weight, and took the opportunity to deny the supposed use of medicines to speed the process.

through the Stories from Instagram, the country singer stated that she remains focused on the diet, but regretted it. “A lot, a lot, because besides my metabolism being very slow, my metabolism has no future, I have an insulin resistance that makes it difficult to lose weight. Much difficulty”, he said.

Simone, who has been cheated on in the past, further explained that she is not using any kind of slimming remedy for weight loss. “I’m not taking any medication at all. That’s it, once again, they are using my image. I’m using a lawsuit against these people”, stated.

On another occasion, Simone said that she was unable to squat down to tie a shoelace due to being overweight. “I wasn’t even managing to tie my shoelaces anymore. That’s not cool. Apart from the exams we do before starting a weight-loss treatment”, she said.

