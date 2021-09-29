Simone vents about difficulty in losing weight and is praised by her husband

Simone, from the duo with Simaria, vented about his difficulty to lose weight. When interacting with fans on Instagram this Tuesday (28), the singer explained why it is so difficult for her to lose weight.

Asked if she has difficulty losing weight, Simone revealed: “A lot, a lot [dificuldade], because besides my metabolism being very slow, my metabolism has no future, I have an insulin resistance that makes it difficult to lose weight. Much difficulty”.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Even this morning, the backwoodswoman received praise from her husband, the businessman Kaka Diniz, for his dedication to diet and intense training.

In a video shared on Kaka’s profile, he appears beside his beloved. “Good morning, hottie. My daughter, I will tell you something. You are being an example to me. I never imagined, in nine years of marriage, the focus you are having on training, food. You’re giving me a lesson,” he said.

“And I told you so much. She’s top, huh? You know that, regardless of being skinny or not, I always like meat, right?”, she completed. Simone just confirmed: “True”.

Simone cries as she remembers Simaria’s disease

Simone, Simaria’s duo and sister, was moved to tears when she remembered the time when she had to sing alone because of her sister’s illness. “I thought my psychology was going to go away, my head was going to stop. Because I continued to do my job, but every time I stopped, I saw her in my heart”, she said in an interview with É de Casa.

“Sometimes God’s silence is when he is working. We are flawed, but God is not. I thought: I need her, I’m not getting it anymore. But God only gives the burden if you want.”

Simone then revealed that she decided to wait for her sister to get better. “I thought, if I don’t stop, it’s going to be bad for me. I prefer to stay at home and wait for God’s will and pray for her life so that she comes back to me.”

“Six months later, God brought her back to me. The greatest gift was singing with my sister”, completed Simone, crying. Simone also praised the relationship with Simaria and how they became closer after these moments. “I came to this land with a mission to take care of her, love her, protect her. She was always the head of the family, she taught me a lot and God prepared me to take care of this fortress. I’m that supporter of hers, I’m here for you, I was chosen to be your sister for this”.