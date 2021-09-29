Sister Enables Identical Twin Pregnancy More Than 25 Years After Donating Bone Marrow | Look how nice it is

The bond between identical twins is strong, but sometimes it can be even more than average.

More than 25 years after donating bone marrow to her twin sister, Bobbie Jo Sullivan made a similar move to make possible the pregnancy of Billie Jo Rose, according to the American TV show “Today”.

At age 7, Billie Jo was diagnosed with leukemia. With 100% identical DNA, the chance of a successful bone marrow donation coming from Bobbie Jo was great.

The young woman improved from the disease, but 25 years later she developed stage 2 breast cancer.

“It was shocking, but they said it was very treatable and so I went through chemotherapy again, and I chose double mastectomy because I didn’t want it to happen again at all,” Billie said in an interview with “Today.”

After the treatment, she thought about having children, but she had problems getting pregnant. According to reproductive endocrinologist Kara Goldman, she suffered irreparable damage to ovarian function from chemotherapy.

It was then that Bobbie made the pregnancy possible by donating eggs to her sister, who gave birth to their first child, June, in May.