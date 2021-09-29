Solange says Dayane wants to go see Borel

In the bedroom of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tati Quebra Barraco, Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello talked about the second crop formation in the edition, which will take place tonight. In the chat, Dayane said that he would like to return home and the ex-bathtub Gugu said that the girl actually wanted to meet Nego do Borel, who was expelled from the reality show after lying with her, who was drunk.

The conversation began with Solange saying that she would like to see Victor Pecoraro on the farm.

“If I’m on the farm, if I were the most voted at the headquarters today […] and I had to pull someone from the stall, I would pull Victor,” said Solange.

“I would pull Victor too,” Dayane agreed.

Solange stated that it would be easier for Victor to be eliminated than Dayane.

“She thinks I’m not leaving. I’d like to go home,” said the model.

“You want to see Nego, that’s right,” replied Solange.

“Stop that nonsense!” Dayane asked, laughing. Tati also laughed at her colleague’s speech.

“Are you thinking you’re deceiving me? That I was born early in the morning?”, asked the former stage assistant.

In the sequence, the camera that showed the trio in the room was cut and started to show other pedestrians talking in the room.

Shortly thereafter, the camera returned to show Solange and Tati, who were apparently joking about their bedroom conversation.

“I was about to talk to Day: ‘I miss you, huh,'” Solange said, before the images were cut again.

Peas also talked about the power of the lantern

Earlier, during the chat of Tati, Solange and Dayane in the bedroom, the model said she thought that Rico Melquiades, winner of the fire test, will hand over one of the lamp’s powers to Victor Pecoraro in the formation of the garden. The other people were impressed with the information.

“He said that if he can be immune, he will be immune. But the power what he has, he will give to Victor,” said Dayane.

“I’m shocked,” T said.there. “Must be up to something,” continued the funkeira.

Dayane agreed and said that he didn’t understand Rico’s possible choice either.

