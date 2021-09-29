Sonia Abrão backs down on criticism of Nego do Borel: ‘No proof yet’ | celebrities

Playback/TV Network Sonia Abrão turns back on criticism of Nego do Borel: ‘There’s no proof yet’

The presenter Sonia Abrão explained this Tuesday (28) her criticisms of singer Nego do Borel about his expulsion from “A Fazenda 13” on the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on RedeTV.

She came in live and explained: “Yesterday, when we said ‘no use crying’, it’s not wanting to deny Nego do Borel’s right to cry in this situation, which for him is extremely heavy and unhappy”.

“All the chances he was counting on reversing the situation, saving his career and cleaning up the image were concentrated in the reality of Record and he came out in the worst possible situation,” he added.

Sonia also said it was rash to judge the story still under investigation. “You can’t say either yes or no. Was there really an attempted rape or even rape itself? Or didn’t it happen? There’s no evidence yet, there’s no material to feed this kind of discussion. The authorities themselves are still raising all this. So, for now, Nego do Borel remains a suspect. He is not guilty and he is not innocent. The thing is suspended in an investigation period,” he declared.

“Nobody accuses and nobody defends, because nobody has the data for it. Everybody wants justice. If you make a decision now and think that’s it, we’ll be unfair to both yes and no. Let’s go in stages , because that’s how an investigation is done,” he concluded.

Last Monday (27) Sonia Abrão detonated a statement by Nego do Borel after being expelled from “A Fazenda 13” accused of sexual abuse of model Dayane Mello. “It’s no use crying now. Be a man with H and face the situation. Don’t use this story of ending your own life, because it won’t move anyone, nor mess with the sense of justice of those who are trying to punish the responsible. Let’s make sense of it. . Think of your mother, who made an appeal for you like any mother would. She wants you alive and taking the consequences for what you did, if you really did,” he declared in “The Afternoon Is Yours”.