Sony brings promotion on PlayStation Store with discounts on famous games for PS4 and PS5

The Last of Us Part II, Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Returnal are some of the titles on the list

THE Sony released today on PlayStation Store the promotion “Blockbuster Games”, you will find discounts on famous games that had good sales on the company’s consoles, prices will be offered at a discount until the 14th of October.

We can highlight among the titles that are on promotion, the game Sackboy: A Great Adventure, own platform game Sony with sofa and online multiplayer, it can be played on both PS4 and PS5 without the need for an upgrade and is priced at R$158.94, its lowest value since launch.

One of the most acclaimed titles on PlayStation 4 and developed by naughty dog, The Last of Us Part II is with 35% off, costing R$129.67 in this promotion. The title return which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 is 29% less than its original value and costs R$248.42.

the fanciful dreams, which allows you to create your own games and share them with the community is going out for R$49.75 and in it you can enjoy thousands of games already created by other users.

In the absence of Mario Kart on the consoles of Sony we have Sonic Racing Team and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition, both are on sale costing R$74.75 and R$91.96 respectively.



These are just some of the games that are part of the new promotion for Sony, check out the complete list of games available on the PlayStation Blog, you can check the values ​​directly in the console store or on the website of PlayStation Store.

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass

VR TARGET

Ash of Gods: Redemption

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield V

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

CarX Drift Racing Online

Catherine: Full Body

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle

cuphead

cyberpunk 2077

Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition

DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover

Elysium – The Final Cut

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

Eternal DOOM: Year One Pass (Standalone)

dreams

Family Feud®

Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

gang beasts

Gods Will Fall

Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition

Gold Rush: The Game

green hell

Hunt: Showdown – 4000 Blood Bonds

Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Job Simulator

Just Dance 2021

king of seas

Classic MK Movie Skin Pack

Knockout City™

Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition

Kombat Pack

LA Noire: The VR Case Files

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

Let’s Sing 2020

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

Masquerade Skin Pack

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass

Monopoly Plus

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed ​​Heat: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

New Gundam Breaker

Nioh

Nioh: Complete Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition

Overcooked! Gourmet Edition

Project CARS 3

Rayman Legends

Resident Evil 3

return

Return Digital Deluxe Edition

Sackboy: A Great PS4 & PS5 Adventure

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition

Shao Kahn

Shenmue III

Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection

Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack

SnowRunner

Snowrunner – Season Pass

SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass

SRX: The Game

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

Sonic Racing Team

TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade

The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition

The King of Fighters XIV

The Last of Us Part II

The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims 4 – City Living

The Sims 4 – Discover University

The Sims 4 – EP11

The Sims 4 – Get Famous

The Sims 4 – Get to Work

The Sims 4 – Get Together

The Sims 4 – Island Living

The Sims 4 – Seasons

The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle

Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe

Turok Bundle

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle

Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle

Source: PlayStation Blog