Sony brings promotion on PlayStation Store with discounts on famous games for PS4 and PS5

The Last of Us Part II, Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Returnal are some of the titles on the list
THE Sony released today on PlayStation Store the promotion “Blockbuster Games”, you will find discounts on famous games that had good sales on the company’s consoles, prices will be offered at a discount until the 14th of October.
We can highlight among the titles that are on promotion, the game Sackboy: A Great Adventure, own platform game Sony with sofa and online multiplayer, it can be played on both PS4 and PS5 without the need for an upgrade and is priced at R$158.94, its lowest value since launch.
One of the most acclaimed titles on PlayStation 4 and developed by naughty dog, The Last of Us Part II is with 35% off, costing R$129.67 in this promotion. The title return which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 is 29% less than its original value and costs R$248.42.
the fanciful dreams, which allows you to create your own games and share them with the community is going out for R$49.75 and in it you can enjoy thousands of games already created by other users.
In the absence of Mario Kart on the consoles of Sony we have Sonic Racing Team and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition, both are on sale costing R$74.75 and R$91.96 respectively.
These are just some of the games that are part of the new promotion for Sony, check out the complete list of games available on the PlayStation Blog, you can check the values directly in the console store or on the website of PlayStation Store.
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
VR TARGET
Ash of Gods: Redemption
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5
Batman: Return to Arkham
Battlefield V
Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
CarX Drift Racing Online
Catherine: Full Body
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
cuphead
cyberpunk 2077
Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
Elysium – The Final Cut
Dishonored® Definitive Edition
Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle
DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
Eternal DOOM: Year One Pass (Standalone)
dreams
Family Feud®
Farming Simulator 19
Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
gang beasts
Gods Will Fall
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
Gold Rush: The Game
green hell
Hunt: Showdown – 4000 Blood Bonds
Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
Jagged Alliance: Rage!
Job Simulator
Just Dance 2021
king of seas
Classic MK Movie Skin Pack
Knockout City™
Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition
Kombat Pack
LA Noire: The VR Case Files
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
Let’s Sing 2020
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
Masquerade Skin Pack
Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
Monopoly Plus
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
New Gundam Breaker
Nioh
Nioh: Complete Edition
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
Overcooked! Gourmet Edition
Project CARS 3
Rayman Legends
Resident Evil 3
return
Return Digital Deluxe Edition
Sackboy: A Great PS4 & PS5 Adventure
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
Shao Kahn
Shenmue III
Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
SnowRunner
Snowrunner – Season Pass
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
SRX: The Game
STAR WARS™: Squadrons
Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
Sonic Racing Team
TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade
The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
The King of Fighters XIV
The Last of Us Part II
The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
The Sims 4 – City Living
The Sims 4 – Discover University
The Sims 4 – EP11
The Sims 4 – Get Famous
The Sims 4 – Get to Work
The Sims 4 – Get Together
The Sims 4 – Island Living
The Sims 4 – Seasons
The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
Tribes of Midgard
Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe
Turok Bundle
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
Watch Dogs
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
Source: PlayStation Blog