Sormani surprises and appoints Tite’s replacement in the event of World Cup failure | fans

Despite the excellent campaign in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers – the national team leads the competition in isolation –, the permanence of coach Tite has been put in check because of the recent controversies involving the president of the CBF.

Participating on the ESPN F90 program this Tuesday (28), commentator Fábio Sormani mentioned another coach in a big phase who, in his view, could replace Tite in the event of a failure in the Brazilian team at the Qatar World Cup.

For him, Cuca has grown a lot in his career in recent years and is an excellent candidate.

“Cuca is currently being evaluated correctly. Everyone is giving him a value that he really deserves. Everyone recognizes his work at Santos, his work now at Atlético-MG. If Brazil is a fiasco at the World Cup, I defend Cuca’s choice to be the national coach“said Sormani.

“Tite can do badly at the Worlds. Or even winning, sometimes, quit. Who are you going to put in his place? Renato Gaucho?“he asked.

