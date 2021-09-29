SP: Profile in ICUs is of young adults infected by Delta, says secretary

With almost 80% of São Paulo residents vaccinated against Covid-19, the profile of those hospitalized for the disease in ICUs has changed. In an interview with CNN this Tuesday (28), the municipal secretary of Health in the city of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, said that young adults infected with the Delta variant — which already has more than 92% prevalence in the city — are the main patients being treated in hospitals in the County.

For the secretary, the benefits of advances in immunization in São Paulo are undeniable. “For this reason, there is a reduction in cases and hospitalizations. Today, we have 53% of ICU beds occupied, but we have reduced the number of Covid-beds in the city by 2/3″, said Aparecido.

“There is a situation of control of the pandemic, largely due to the vaccination and monitoring that we do.”

Despite the positive data, the variant of the new coronavirus first identified in India spread rapidly through the capital of São Paulo, even reaching those vaccinated with the first dose.

“The profile of the person who is hospitalized today is the so-called young adult, who was affected by the Delta variant, between 25 and 55 years old,” said the secretary.

According to him, about 40% of those hospitalized for Covid-19 have currently received at least one dose of the vaccine, which prevents the disease from progressing to acute cases and eventual death.

Lack of AstraZeneca

The lack of AstraZeneca’s immunizing agent — manufactured in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) — for the application of the second dose made the São Paulo government authorize interchangeability with Pfizer. Last week, the pharmaceutical company’s vaccine also had the interval reduced from 12 to eight weeks.

Edson Aparecido stated that the pace of vaccination in São Paulo was not impacted by the latest changes.

“When there is no AstraZeneca, we give it to Pfizer. That’s why we keep the pace of second dose vaccinations. The problem with AstraZeneca has become chronic in terms of supply by Fiocruz and the Ministry of Health, but with the possibility of changing the vaccine, we have corrected this problem.”

Vaccination until October

In an interview with CNN last Saturday (25), the executive secretary of Primary Care, Specialties and Health Surveillance, Sandra Sabino Fonseca, stated that the city of São Paulo plans to immunize the entire population with the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 until the end of October. This Tuesday, Aparecido confirmed the date.

“The person who should take the second dose of Pfizer a month from now can anticipate in a month, and can already attend, that they are authorized to take the immunizing agent from Pfizer. This reduction even allows us to say that this will certainly help us until mid-October, between October 15th and 20th, we arrive in the city of São Paulo with about 100% also with the second dose applied.”

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)