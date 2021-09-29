Species that inspired Woodpecker of the design will be declared extinct; new list in the US will have 22 animals | Environment

The ivory-billed woodpecker, which inspired the cartoon character Woodpecker, and 22 other birds, fish and a plant are to be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list by the Fish and Life Service Wild from the United States this Wednesday (29), reported the US media.

The list includes 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and a plant, according to the New York Times.

According to the Associated Press news agency, government scientists have run out of steam efforts to find the 23 species and warned that climate change, coupled with other pressures, could make such disappearances more common.

The factors behind the disappearances vary—overdevelopment, water pollution, logging, competition from invasive species, birds killed by feathers, and animals captured by private collectors. In each case, humans were the ultimate cause.

“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss of our nation’s natural heritage and global biodiversity,” said Bridget Fahey, who oversees the Fish and Wildlife Service’s species classification, according to a quote from the NYT.

“And it’s a disheartening reminder that extinction is a consequence of human-caused environmental change,” added Fahey.

