ST City Hall opens selection with 291 vacancies for the Health Department

Published at 2 pm this Tuesday (28)

the Advisory

The City of Serra Talhada opened this Tuesday (28) registration for the Simplified Selection Process for the temporary hiring of 291 professionals for the Municipal Health Department, according to Notice No. 001, of September 28, 2021.

Registration is in person from September 28 to October 12, 2021 at the headquarters of the Municipal Health Department, located at Rua Irnério Inácio, nº 132, Nossa Senhora da Penha, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The Simplified Selection Process will last for 01 (one) year and may be renewed for an equal period.

The vacancies are for the positions of Driver (37), General Practitioner (29), Dentist (25), Nurse – ESF (30), Nurse (09), Dental Assistant (31), Nursing Technician (46) , Pediatrician (03), Psychologist (16), Social Worker (10), Speech Therapist (06), Physiotherapist (08), Nutritionist (03), Physical Educator (02), Head and Neck Doctor (01), Gastroenterologist ( 01), Mastologist (01), Psychiatrist (01), Ophthalmologist (02), Otorhinolaryngologist (01), Ultrasonographer (01), Psychiatrist (04), Pharmacist (04), Occupational Therapist (04), Physical Educator (03), Endodontist Dentist (03), Periodontist Dentist (02), Minor Oral Surgeon Dentist (01), Prosthodontist (02), Oral Hygiene Technician (01), Loopers (03) and Infectologist Doctor (01) .

The selection will take place in two stages: Step 1 – Test of objective and subjective character; Step 2 – Curricular evaluation, both qualifying and eliminatory. The knowledge tests will be held on October 13, 2021, at the Educational Authority of Serra Talhada. The final result of the Selection Process will be released on October 26, 2021 on here.

Check the notice on here