State in India cuts off internet to prevent fraud on evidence. What if fashion catches on?

To avoid eventual frauds and cheating on the test of a public selection for teachers, a country on the other side of the world brought an unusual solution: cutting off the internet.

Around 25 million people in the state of Rajasthan, India, experienced disruptions and restrictions on internet use last Sunday, the 26th.

The reason? That Sunday, the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, an exam for the employment of teachers in government-run primary and secondary schools, would be taken.

The position of professor, in the state of India, has several benefits and the test has not been taken since 2018. Therefore, it had thousands of candidates enrolled.

To prevent any leakage of information, the government ordered neighboring districts to impose restrictions on internet use. At least ten districts have completely suspended internet use on cell phones.

For example, the state of Jaipur, which has 6.6 million residents, was without internet from 8 am to 5 pm. It is estimated that 25.2 million people were affected by the temporary interruption of the internet.

In addition to the measure, surveillance cameras were installed in all test centers. Candidates could not wear their own masks, they had to wear one of those provided at the centres. Have you ever wondered if fashion catches on in Brazil?

Suspect of fraud says that “Dom Pedro Cabral” discovered Brazil

The candidate suspected of defrauding the Alagoas Military Police contest (PM AL contest) stated that Brazil was discovered by Dom Pedro Cabral.

The nonsense was told to one of the military police responsible for the apprehension of the competitor who scored 100 net points in the objective test of the event, applied on August 15, 2021.

The one approved, whose name was not revealed, was discovered “by chance” after complaints and complaints from neighbors due to the loud sound during a party held by the same to celebrate the approval in the event.

In addition to just owning fundamental level ofand education, the candidate has several years with the police, which would certainly prevent him from taking over as a military soldier.

After the arrest, several candidates reported suspicious situations during the application of the tests of the PM AL contest, which was organized by the company Cebraspe.

