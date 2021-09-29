Statue of a drowning girl causes commotion in Bilbao







Sculpture of a girl drowning in the Nervión River, Bilbao, Spain 27/09/2021 REUTERS/Vincent West Photo: Reuters

Gazing impassively from the murky waters of the River Nervión, the eerily realistic face of a girl drowning in the tide is unsettling residents of the Spanish town of Bilbao since she showed up unannounced last week.

The Mexican Hyperrealist Artist Ruben Orozco created the enigmatic figure, named ‘bihar‘ (‘Tomorrow’ in Basque), for a campaign by the BBK Foundation, the charity branch of Spanish loan bank Kutxabank, to stimulate a debate on sustainability.

The goal is to make people aware that “their actions can sink us or keep us afloat,” Orozco told the Spanish news website Nius.

As the tides rise and fall, the 120-kilogram fiberglass figure submerges and reappears each day, which BBK said was a reflection of what could happen “if we continue to bet on unsustainable models” like those that contribute to climate change.

Bilbao residents discovered the facility on Thursday. She was taken by boat to the river near the center of town in the dead of night.

“In the beginning, it gave me a feeling of stress, when most of the face was out of the water, but now, for me, it conveys sadness, a lot of sadness,” said visitor Triana Gil.

Another observer who identified herself as Maria initially thought the sculpture was a tribute to a tragic event. “I knew today that it’s not about that, but I think each person can give it their own meaning,” he said.