Stock drops 3% with markets sinking in the US – 28/09/2021 – Market

The Brazilian Stock Exchange retreated 3.16%, to 109,986 points, while the dollar rose 1.22%, to R$ 5.4450, at 3:13 pm this Tuesday (28), in a context of lows in the stock markets from abroad due to the expectation of inflation and the consequent increase in interest rates in the United States.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 1.56%, 2.01% and 2.65%.

The storm on the stock markets is related to investors’ search for gains on US Treasury bonds due to the expectation of confirmation that the Fed (Federal Reverve, the US central bank) will raise basic interest rates and reduce its purchases of assets made to stimulate the economy in the worst period of the pandemic.

US Treasuries hit the highest value in months and are attracting investors who are now abandoning the stock market, particularly in the securities of technology companies that make up the Nasdaq, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Inflation is a global concern due to a rising commodity scenario and oil is at the heart of the problem.

Brent barrel, a benchmark for the oil sector, reached US$ 80.75 (R$ 437.26) at the opening of the market and remained at this level. It is the highest value since October 16, 2018, when it reached US$ 81.41 (R$ 440.83), according to data from Bloomberg.

The rise of the commodity is one of the factors of global inflation and, in the specific case of the United States, the rise in the cost of living may confirm the rise in basic interest rates as of 2022. One of the consequences of this for Brazil is the appreciation of the dollar against the real, with effects on Brazilian inflation and interest rates.

“We are seeing this increase in interest expectations over there because of a

dollar strengthening against emerging currencies and rising commodities,” says Pietra Guerra, a stock specialist at Clear Corretora.

“These two factors combined reflect the rise in inflation, and with that, the Fed may have to raise the interest rate on the base rate to contain it,” he analyzes.

In Brazil, which has in Petrobras one of the most important companies in its stock market, the rise has an ambiguous effect.

At first glance, the rise of the commodity benefits the Brazilian stock market because it boosts Petrobras shares. But the rise also puts pressure on fuel prices, with repercussions on inflation and political pressure for the government to interfere in the prices charged by the state-owned company.

This Tuesday (28), Petrobras announced an increase of 8.9% in the price of diesel in its refineries, after 85 days without adjustment. The announcement comes a day after another sequence of noises between the government and the state-owned company in relation to fuel prices.

This Monday (27), Petrobras shares, which had started the day rising almost 2% driven by the rise in oil, started to return the gains after President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said he had met with the minister Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia) to discuss ways to “lower the price” of fuels “at the end of the line”.

Hours later, the company’s board announced an interview with the press to address the issue, which initially reinforced the market’s concern about possible government interventions.

The fear was dispelled at the beginning of the interview, with Petrobras reaffirming its pricing policy by explaining that fuels could undergo new adjustments.

Since 2017, Petrobras has adopted the PPI (import parity price), a system that links the prices practiced by the company to the international price of oil.

At this time, several factors are contributing to the increase in demand and the rise in oil, such as the energy crisis in China, the reduction in production in the Gulf of Mexico after the passage of hurricane Ida, the proximity of winter in Europe and the expectation of an increase demand with the global economic recovery in the post-pandemic.

“There are signs that demand is outstripping supply and running out of stocks,” says Júlia Aquino, an investment specialist at Rico.

“Natural gas hit a new seven-year high in the United States and Europe due to concerns about reduced winter supply. This also has an impact here, and the price of gasoline for Brazilians is rising,” says Aquino.

The release of the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank indicates that the country is on the way to a long cycle of increases in the basic interest rate (Selic) to contain inflation, according to Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investments.

“The authority reinforced the message that the cycle may be long enough for inflation expectations to converge to the relevant horizon,” he says. “Thus, we reinforce our perspective that the Selic will be conducted up to 9.25% at the first meeting in 2022”.​