Stock markets fall with uncertainties about inflation around the world and global recovery – 09/28/2021 – Market

Signs that global inflationary pressure will result in higher interest rates and withdrawals of economic stimulus in the United States, even at a time of threats to world growth due to Covid-19 and the real estate and energy crises in China, made the main markets of shares sink this Tuesday (28).

Some analysts spoke again of the possibility of stagflation, with low world growth and high price indices.

Driven by investors’ risk aversion, the Brazilian Stock Exchange fell 3.05%, closing at 110,123 points. The dollar rose 0.87% to R$5.4260.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down 1.63%, 2.04% and 2.83%, respectively.

The downward scenario was repeated in European markets, with a highlight on the declines in the London stock exchanges (-0.50%), Paris (-2.17%) and Frankfurt (-2.09%).

The wave of fear took shape throughout the day as investors fled equity markets in search of gains on US Treasuries due to expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates and will reduce its asset purchases, measures that were adopted to stimulate the economy in the worst period of the pandemic.

US Treasury bonds reached their highest value in months and began to attract investors, especially those who held shares in technology companies that make up the Nasdaq, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shares in these companies are among the hardest hit against a backdrop of higher interest rates, as much of the recent gains on the stock exchanges took into account projected future earnings, against a backdrop of lower interest rates and higher growth that is now in revision.

The higher interest rates are coming to fight inflation, a global concern due to a scenario of rising commodity prices with shortages on the supply side. As inflationary pressure is not solely caused by the issue of demand, there is a risk of a scenario in which there is a combination of low growth with price indices that are still high.

Oil is at the heart of the problem. Brent barrel, a benchmark for the oil sector, reached US$ 80.75 (R$ 437.71) at the opening of the market, the highest value since October 16, 2018, according to data from Bloomberg. At the end of the day, the commodity retreated 1.19%, to US$ 78.58 (R$ 425.95), after five consecutive highs.

“The perception of less monetary stimuli, not only in the case of the US Central Bank, but also in Europe, with concerns about inflation and signs of a possible increase in interest rates soon, causes stock exchanges to end up falling more, because according to interest rates rise, which affects the value of companies in the future and also the demand for shares”, says Silvio Campos Neto, senior economist at Tendências Consultoria.

The economist recalls that the disarray in supply chains, with an offer unable to meet the return of demand, has contributed to the advance of inflation and the need for an environment of lesser monetary and fiscal stimuli.

In Brazil, future interest rates have also risen, given the global scenario less benign than expected. Long-term fixed-rate securities issued by the Treasury maturing in 2031 renewed their historic highs on Tuesday, with an annualized return of 11.15%.

“Although there is an expectation that this fact [a falta de oferta] be overcome, the question remains as to when this will happen”, says Campos Neto. According to him, the expectation is that the risks related to the reduction of stimulus in the United States, as well as the new economic cycle in China, should remain on the market’s radar for a long time.

“It is difficult to imagine a big change for the better in these aspects”, says the expert. He recalls that Chinese GDP data for the third quarter are expected in October, which should not be very positive amidst the difficulties faced by companies with the lack of energy in the country, with the potential to renew concerns coming from Asia.

In an external scenario that is becoming more challenging than the forecasts previously pointed out, the risk of stagflation, when there is a combination of low growth and high inflation, is also being discussed among global economic agents.

“We have very low expected growth [do PIB do Brasil], with very persistent inflation. It seems to be the case [de estagflação]”, says the economist, who forecasts a Selic rate of 9.5% at the beginning of next year, with a projection for the growth of the economy today at 1.8%, “but which is more like 1.2% ” says André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton, in relation to the Brazilian case.

Necton’s chief economist says that mood began to weigh more heavily negatively on global markets this Tuesday (28) after speeches by the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, and the secretary of the US Treasury, Janet Yellen.

The leaders defended in testimony in the US Senate attention to the limit on the US debt ceiling. The forecast is that the ceiling will reach the limit in mid-October.

“This has happened a few times in the past. Usually they raise the limit, and there should be no difficulty in raising it. However, if the discussions get stuck in Congress, a series of non-payments starts to occur, both for employees and for asset buybacks , with a very dangerous ripple effect,” says Vitor Carettoni, director of the variable income trading desk at Lifetime Investimentos.

Investors’ concern with the US fiscal situation adds to the anticipation of reduced stimulus in the US and the Evergrande case in China, factors that have caused a re-pricing of riskier assets in general, says the chief economist at Necton.

Supporters of US President Joe Biden were seeking to avoid a government shutdown and a potentially crippling credit default for the country this Tuesday (28), while also trying to reach an agreement on a gigantic spending and tax package aimed at the the president’s ambitious social policy agenda.

“We’re seeing this increase in interest expectations over there because of a stronger dollar against emerging currencies and rising commodities,” says Pietra Guerra, stock specialist at Clear Corretora.

“These two factors combined reflect the rise in inflation and, with that, the Fed may have to raise the interest rate on the base rate to contain it,” he analyzes.

In Brazil, part of the inflation is directly related to the rise in the price of oil, which has ambiguous effects on Petrobras.

At first sight, the rise of the commodity benefits the Brazilian stock market because it drives the actions of the state-owned company. But the rise also puts pressure on fuel prices, with effects on political pressure for the government to interfere in the prices charged by the company.

This Tuesday, Petrobras announced an increase of 8.9% in the price of diesel at its refineries, after 85 days without adjustment. The announcement comes a day after another sequence of noises between the government and the state-owned company in relation to fuel prices.

Petrobras shares (PETR4) closed down 0.66%, with the highest trading volume on Tuesday.

Still in the field of commodity producers, the downward movement extended to Vale’s shares (Vale3), which fell 5.01%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5) dropped 7.84% and 7.27% each.

Another group of stocks exposed to fluctuations caused by foreign investors, those in the banking sector, also filled the list of the stock exchange’s main casualties on Tuesday. Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú-Unibanco (ITUB4) fell 2.11% and 2.27%, respectively.