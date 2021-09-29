Study reveals that humans can reach 130 years or more – News

Humans can probably live for at least 130 years, or even much longer in theory, although the chances of reaching that age are slim, according to a new study.

The human age limit has been widely debated and recent studies indicate that life can be extended to 150 years or that there is even no age limit in the theoretical framework.

Studies show that longevity can be linked to intestinal health

A new research, published this Wednesday (29th) in the Royal Society’s Open Science journal, enters the discussion with an analysis of new data from supercentennials (110 years and older) and semi-supercentennials (105 years and older).

Although the risk of death generally increases with age, these researchers’ analysis shows that the risk eventually stagnates and remains at a 50-50 chance of living or dying.

“From 110, you can think of living another year like flipping a coin,” said Anthony Davison, professor of statistics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, who led the study.

“If it comes out dude, you’ll live your next birthday. Otherwise, you’ll die sometime next year,” he told AFP.

Based on available data, it seems possible that humans could reach 130 years.

In fact, if these results are extrapolated, “this implies that there would be no limit to life expectancy”, as it could always come out heads when tossing the coin, the survey concludes.

The study is based on a database recently published by the International Longevity Database covering more than 1,100 supercentennials from 13 countries and another bank in Italy with information on every person in the country aged 105 and over between 2009 and 2015.

“If there was a threshold below 130 years, we would have been able to detect it with the data available now,” Davison said.

However, although in theory we can live beyond 130 years, that doesn’t mean that any human being will catch up any time soon.

To begin with, the analysis is based on people who have already achieved the feat of going over a hundred years old.

Even at 110, the odds of reaching 130 are “one in a million … not impossible, but very unlikely,” he pointed out.

Anyway, he believes that before the end of this century, some humans will have reached that age.

For now, the person who has lived the longest is Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the confirmed age of 122 years. Currently, the oldest proven person in the world is the 118-year-old Japanese Kane Tanaka.