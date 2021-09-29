Study: Walking May Not Improve Fitness – Science

Combining walking and more intense exercise helps in gaining resistance to everyday actions, such as climbing stairs, the study shows (photo: Tomaz Silva/Agncia Brasil) All physical exercises are beneficial to the body. But if you are looking to strengthen your body so that you don’t have problems performing everyday activities, such as going up and down stairs, the famous walk may not be enough. Researchers in the United States followed the routine of about 2,000 people for four years and found that, done regularly, moderate to vigorous exercise, such as running or swimming for more than 30 minutes, increases physical conditioning three times more than taking more steps. at low speed.

The data were presented in the latest edition of the specialized journal European Heart Journal, and, according to the authors of the article, they can encourage people to adopt more intense training routines, which improve physical performance and, consequently, health.

“Although there is a great deal of evidence supporting the health benefits generated by physical activity, we do not have precise data on the type of exercise that an individual needs to do to be more physically fit, especially in the general population, on the contrary of athletes or individuals with specific medical problems. Our study was designed to fill that gap,” said Matthew Nayor, assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine, United States, and lead author of the study, in a statement.

The team evaluated data from participants in the Framingham Heart Study initiative, a long-term scientific study of the cardiovascular system that began in the late 1940s. “We analyzed data from third-generation volunteers in this research, literally the grandchildren of the original participants, in many cases,” details Nayor. The group was evaluated between 2016 and 2019, a period in which they were periodically submitted to various medical exams, mainly cardiopulmonary exercise tests (CPET), which help to measure physical fitness more accurately.

The analyzes showed that bouts of moderate to vigorous exercise performed frequently significantly improved fitness compared to lighter activities such as taking 10,000 steps over the course of a day. “We had already expected to find that more intense physical activity would lead to better ‘peak exercise’ performance, that is, the ability to perform more intense tasks, but we were surprised to see that these exercises were also more efficient than the walks to prepare the body for activities of lower effort”, he details.

Nayor explains that participants who recorded a greater number of steps taken per day had better physical performance than sedentary ones, which shows gains from this less intense activity for health. But the study also shows that walking is a habit that must be combined with intense or moderate physical practice to generate significant body stamina results.

“There is ample evidence from other studies that higher step counts are associated with a number of health benefits, which is especially positive for seniors, who are unable to exert as much effort. However, if your goal is to improve fitness or to slow down the inevitable decline in physical resistance that occurs with aging, to perform at least a moderate effort activity, something three times more efficient than just walking at a relatively low cadence,” he emphasizes.

According to the researcher, the results can be used by the population in a beneficial way. “Establishing what each of these habitual physical activities is capable of doing for physical conditioning (…) can serve as an incentive for people to be even more active”, justifies Nayor.

Get ready





Luciano Loureno, general practitioner at Hospital Santa Lcia, in Brasilia, and specialist in sports medicine, believes that the data from the American study confirm recent findings related to the benefits of more intense sports practices. “We have some studies that have already shown us how these activities generate greater gains in muscle activity and cardiovascular health. These benefits end up giving more expressive resistance to the organism and health as a whole”, he says.

The doctor reminds me that I need to be able to carry out moderate to high effort activities. “It is not recommended that a sedentary person ever get up from the sofa and start running intensely or swimming for more than half an hour. This can cause damage, especially if they already have an injury or a more serious health problem. It is important to give this warning to avoid health losses instead of gains”, he warns.

Loureno advises that the best way out is to gradually increase the routine of physical activities. “The human body is a machine that adapts very quickly. You can take a totally sedentary person and, with proper training, transform their body in six months. But everything needs to be done carefully and with the guidance of an expert. he who will tell you what is best for your situation.”