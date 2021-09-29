Success! Nimo TV already has 5,500 streamers broadcasting daily in Brazil

Available in the country for three years, Nimo TV do Brasil has established itself as one of the largest audiences for the platform in the world, surpassing its home country, China. Currently, the platform counts, every day, more than 5,500 streamers transmitting games, lifestyle content and more.

While many streamers are struggling against Twitch’s payment policies, Nimo TV has shown great growth in Brazilian territory.

In an official press release, the platform highlighted its biggest streamers, including: Piuzinho, the first to reach more than 4 million subscribers. Other names such as Modder, Mariana Alpha, Sabs, Santi, MineiroRP, Bocade09, Sim Sou Silva and Speedmito, as well as the maintenance of Hudson Amorim, Two9, Dantes and Maumauzk, helped to retain the platform’s audience.

Through its data, the platform identified that the biggest transmissions are related to games, being the main titles GTA V, Free Fire, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. In addition, 85% of these spectators access the platform via mobile, despite the number of accesses by computer having increased in 2021, and 69% of this base consumes esports, whether professional or amateur championships. Another data that also draws attention is related to the average time that users spend on Nimo TV per day, which is 50 minutes.

The platform’s growth is great news for streamers looking for an alternative to Twitch, or wanting to stand out in an already competitive market.

Do you often follow streams?