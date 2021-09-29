Summoned by the CPI of Covid, businessman is investigated for transfer to an institute founded by Eduardo Bolsonaro

BRASILIA — Investigated in the Fake News Inquiry at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), businessman Otávio Fakhouri was summoned to testify at Covid’s CPI. The commission finds out whether Fakhoury, who is also president of the PTB-SP, would be one of the main funders of a network of fake news and in support of anti-democratic acts that called for, among other things, the closing of Congress and the STF, as well as intervention military.

The call of the businessman was discussed last night at a meeting of the majority group of the CPI.

— Fakhoury is spearheading the criminal structure we are investigating and which has deepened the worsening of the pandemic. There are elements that indicate that he financed fake news deniers in the pandemic – said to GLOBO the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).





The CPI is also investigating whether Fakhoury used one of his companies, to which he transferred R$987,000, to distribute funds to encourage undemocratic acts. Dialogues held by Covid’s CPI show that Fakhoury received requests for financial support to help with the logistics of these events and that he nodded positively. The commission also finds out whether the businessman helped pay the expenses of those being investigated with lawyers.

As O GLOBO revealed in June, documents obtained by the Federal Police in the investigation of anti-democratic acts indicate that Fakhoury banked promotional material for Bolsonaro’s campaign in the presidential campaign in 2018, but without declaring it to the Electoral Court. The PF found on the businessman’s computer invoices issued by two printing houses based in the Northeast. According to the documents, 560,000 electoral propaganda items were printed for Bolsonaro, such as pamphlets and stickers with the candidate’s photo and the government proposal. It was about R$ 50 thousand.

On the occasion, Fakhoury confirmed the existence of the notes and said that they refer to “expenses of friends who are part of social movements”. “Since they are not a donation to the candidate’s campaign, I have not communicated to him, the campaign coordinator or people close to him about these payments. Furthermore, I reiterate that all my campaign contributions have been declared to the competent electoral bodies.”

The businessman transferred R$ 65,000 to Instituto Conservador Liberal, founded and led by Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP). The institute, in the words of the congressman, was created to act at a time of “war of ideas and worldview”. The transfer was carried out on July 6 of this year and detected by Covid’s CPI, in a survey obtained by GLOBO.

The Instituto Conservador Liberal was registered with the Federal Revenue on December 23, 2019, but its creation was announced by Eduardo Bolsonaro on December 8 of last year, during an event at a restaurant in Brasília. On the occasion, Eduardo greeted dozens of guests present – all without masks -, including ministers and federal deputies. The first to receive Eduardo’s thanks during the speech, second video released on the institute’s own social network, was “our dear Daniel Silveira”, deputy arrested in February for defending AI-5 and attacking STF ministers.

According to the Federal Revenue Service, the Instituto Conservador Liberal’s secondary activities are described as “training in professional and managerial development”, “market research and public opinion” and “organizing fairs, congresses, exhibitions and parties”.

On social networks, among the topics that define the institute’s objective are “the restoration of the preservation of the memory, identity and culture of the Brazilian people, in harmony with the traditional values ​​of Brazil”.

— Our union, here, has to correct an error that occurred in this 2020 election, which was communication, organization — said Eduardo during the announcement of the institute’s creation, referring to the unsuccessful election, in which the majority of the candidates for mayor supported by Bolsonaro failed at the ballot box.

About a month after Fakhoury made the transfer, the Instituto Conservador Liberal publicized on its social networks the holding of the CPAC, an event that brought together figures from the conservative field on September 4 this year. In the announcement video, Eduardo Bolsonaro stated that the CPAC “does not have a penny of public money”.

When contacted, Fakhoury did not say what motivated the transfer of R$ 65,000 to Eduardo Bolsonaro’s institute, nor for what purpose this money was used. “Otávio Fakhoury does not comment on leaked information and everything he does is legal,” he declared through his advisors. Eduardo Bolsonaro’s office did not return the contact.

As shown by Valor Econômico newspaper, in June this year, the PF report also pointed out that, in the material seized from Otávio Fakhoury, there is a lease agreement between Epof Empreendimentos, the company it owns, and BR Distribuidora, formerly subsidiary of Petrobras. According to the addendum, signed in 2019, the rent amount was readjusted by 400%.

In the document, the PF asks that the case be deepened in its own investigation, “considering the amounts transferred”.

According to the Federal Police, an amendment to a lease agreement for a property on Rua Dr. Edgard Theotonio Santana, in Barra Funda, in São Paulo, was found in one of Fakhoury’s addresses. The property’s rent would have its value readjusted from BRL 30,000 to BRL 110,000 in the period from September 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018. As of January 1, 2019, the value would be R$ $150,000, 400% more than the initial amount.