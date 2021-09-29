Survey: 47% of women stopped going to the gynecologist in the pandemic – 28/09/2021

A survey conducted by Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Consulting), at the request of pharmaceutical Pfizer, showed that 47% of women interviewed stopped attending the gynecologist or breast cancer specialist during the pandemic.

named “Breast cancer: taboo, lack of clarity about the disease, early diagnosis and self-care”, the research also points out the dangers of women undergoing self-examination, which can indeed detect the disease, but only in more advanced stages, which hinders the treatment and the chances of a cure. Among the interviewees, 21% claimed not to know about the risk of the self-examination showing a tumor that is already in an advanced stage.

According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), in Brazil, mammography is the only test that has proven effectiveness in reducing mortality from breast cancer. It detects cancer early, increasing the possibility of a cure with tumors in their early stages.

In Brazil, there should be more than 65,000 new cases of breast cancer per year by 2022, according to Inca. AND about 30% of women are expected to have metastases, even with an early diagnosis.

“We know that there has been, in the past, a strong campaign about self-examination. We are not discarding its role, but it is necessary for people to be clear that it does not detect smaller tumors, hence the importance of medical follow-up and complementary tests so that there is no compromise of treatment if the condition is diagnosed,” explains Alessandra Menezes Morelle, an oncologist at Hospital Moinhos de Vento.

Although the rate is still high this year, there was a reduction from 2020, when the survey revealed that 62% were not going to consultations.

“This scenario is still worrying. We know that the early identification of the disease is often essential for a more effective control of breast cancer”, points out Márjori Dulcine, medical director of Pfizer Brasil.

On the other hand, the percentage of 27% of those who said they followed the same frequency of consultation to the specialist last year jumped to 42%.

Regarding the importance of an early diagnosis, 59% mentioned the importance of tests such as mammography or ultrasound regularly after 40 years of age and gynecological follow-up.

Already 55% of respondents said they should undergo routine exams from early adulthood, if there are cases of the disease in the family. This shows that more than half of women know that heredity is a factor that needs attention.

The search online it was held between the 7th and 23rd of September 2021 and included 1,400 women aged 20 and over, living in São Paulo (capital) and in the metropolitan regions of Belém, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife and Rio de Janeiro.

Worrying data

The sooner the diagnosis, the better Image: iStock

When asked specifically about the necessary care for an early diagnosis, 42% answered that it is necessary to pay attention only to nodules (lumps) in the breasts.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel: 78% undergo gynecological follow-up, and 40% of them do all the required exams and return to the doctor. However, 8% do all the exams requested, but if they think everything is fine, they do not return for a medical evaluation.

Regarding metastatic disease (which spreads to other organs), 54% believe that it is possible to treat and control the condition. There was also a comparison between the public and private health system.

On the one hand, 14% said that there is only a possibility of cure if there is access to private healthcare, compared to 16% who believe that the cure would be through the SUS (Unified Health System).

“We still have a lot to go forward, but we cannot ignore the fact that we have already taken considerable steps forward when we look to the past”, says Luciana Holtz, founder and president of Oncoguia.

Emotional aspects and self-care

The survey portrayed emotional aspects related to breast cancer. Among the biggest concerns of the interviewees are fear (28%), suffering (18%) and treatments (34%).

But trust also exists, as “believing in cure through access to medical treatment” was cited by most women.

Situation in the world

A survey released by Global Cancer Observatory reveals that, in the last year, breast cancer was responsible for 11.7% of new cancer cases in the world, with 2.26 million registered cases.

These numbers made it the most diagnosed oncologic disease in 2020, surpassing lung cancer, which had 2.2 million new cases.

“It is worth remembering that lung cancer affects both men and women, unlike breast cancer, in which 99% of cases occur in women”, points out oncologist Rafael Kaliks, from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. Taking into account only females, breast cancer represented 24.5% of new cases in 2020.