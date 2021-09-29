Suspected of harassing and knocking down young man on bicycle is arrested in Paraná | Brazil

Reproduction/social media The young woman was riding a bicycle when a car passed close by and felt her

The man suspected of harassing a cyclist while she was pedaling in the city of Palmas, Paraná, was arrested this Tuesday (28), reported the Civil Police. In a video shared on the victim’s social networks, it is possible to see the passenger putting his hand out of the vehicle and feeling the young woman’s body. Then the student loses balance and falls.

The case happened last Sunday (26) and was registered by security cameras. After 25-year-old Andressa Lustosa fell off her bicycle, the four involved in the car left, leaving the victim injured.

The woman filed a police report and looked for camera footage to understand what had happened. All men in the vehicle were identified.





“I think it’s time for someone to take action. We can’t stand this type of situation anymore. It’s humiliating, us women, not being able to go out in the street to do physical activity. You can’t go out in the street for fear . What is this? In the 21st century, it’s sad. It’s not normal,” Andressa told the program Meeting

The woman said she was fine, even though she got some scrapes from the fall. The case is being investigated as sexual harassment and bodily harm, according to the Civil Police.

In addition, the victim gave testimony to the police and will be examined for criminal offenses due to the injuries. “Someone has to stop these aggressors, these abusers, they have to understand that they came from a woman, they have to respect. It’s already gone beyond the limits, it’s a degrading situation for anyone. I know that nowadays many women suffer and he doesn’t even speak. And if I didn’t have a camera to film, how would I prove what happened? I wouldn’t even know that the guy rubbed my hand,” said the victim.