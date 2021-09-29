Taís Araújo appears stunning with a tight-fitting look and R$28 thousand at The Masked Singer

The attraction’s judge chose a Fendi set, a million dollar sandal and made great use of the accessories

Taís Araújo (42) devastated the choice of look for the The Masked Singer of last Tuesday, 28.

For this week’s program, the actress chose a powerful production, underlined and millionaire. On her Instagram, she shared a few clicks showing details of the look.

Dazzling, one of the attraction’s judges appeared wearing a Fendi brown knit set consisting of a long-sleeved cropped cropped for R$8314 and a high-waisted pencil skirt for R$13,111.

The muse appeared beautiful with her hair very long and straight and with the front tied up. She bet on a lighted makeup in golden tones and did a great job on the accessories.

the wife of Lazarus Ramos (42) completed production with several rings, earrings with rings for R$580 and a gold necklace for R$1200.

And to finish off the look even more, Taís chose a gold high-heeled sandal by Gianvito Rossi, which can be found for 720 euros, approximately R$4550.

Check out Taís Araújo’s beautiful and millionaire look:





Last accessed: 29 Sep 2021 – 14:53:41 (400938).