That’s how the new feature that will be released soon by WhatsApp will work; great news in the app

The WhatsApp messaging app will feature a new feature that will be released soon to users.

The app works on developing reactions to messages, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

After publishing the first information in the beta version for iOS, the app is finally working on the same feature for a future update on the Android system.

In other words, the novelty will be released to all users of Android and iOS Systems soon.

With this, WhatsApp will have the possibility of relating emojis to a message, as a function already released in the Instagram app (also from the Facebook group).

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.20.8: what’s new? Spotted first details of message reactions on WhatsApp beta for Android (under development).https://t.co/EWtIxBJGxg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 27, 2021

That’s how the new feature that will be released soon by WhatsApp will work.

Since this feature is under development, its appearance, like the bubble reaction background color, may change prior to official release.

Also according to the information, the novelty is only released to beta testers. Check out the new feature:

WABetaInfo playback

