The 10-hour climb that saved Vale miners in Canada

Vale symbol on the company's facade

Thirty of the 39 miners who were trapped underground in a mine owned by Brazil’s Vale, in eastern Canada, faced a 10-hour vertical climb to escape.

They were trapped inside the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, on Sunday (26/09) after the elevator system broke down. During the period, the miners were not injured and had access to food and water.

The Totten mine is managed by Vale and employs around 200 people in the production of copper, nickel and other metals.

Rescue efforts began on Monday. Exhausted miners used riding harnesses to remain seated and rest during the 1km climb.