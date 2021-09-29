The 10-hour climb that saved Vale miners in Canada

28 september 2021 Updated 6 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, The Totten mine is managed by the Brazilian company Vale and employs around 200 people in the production of copper, nickel and precious metals

Thirty of the 39 miners who were trapped underground in a mine owned by Brazil’s Vale, in eastern Canada, faced a 10-hour vertical climb to escape.

They were trapped inside the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, on Sunday (26/09) after the elevator system broke down. During the period, the miners were not injured and had access to food and water.

The Totten mine is managed by Vale and employs around 200 people in the production of copper, nickel and other metals.

Rescue efforts began on Monday. Exhausted miners used riding harnesses to remain seated and rest during the 1km climb.

Local broadcaster CTV reported that the first four miners reached the surface at dawn on Tuesday (28/09).

Shawn Rideout, Ontario Mine Rescue’s chief mine rescue officer, said workers had been in the mine shaft for more than 35 hours before starting the climb.

He explained that the climb could take up to 10 hours, but there are rest stops every 100 meters in case they need to take a break.

“Everyone is safe, everyone is in a good mood, we have no reported injuries. Our plan is to bring them to the surface in the same way,” he said.

The miners were also able to speak to their families on the phone.

The lift system became inoperative on Sunday after a heavy bucket hit it and blocked the well.