the accusations against the social network and the response

Since a series of reports from the American newspapers NYT (New York Times) and WSJ (Wall Street Journal) revealed secrets and backstage of the actions of Facebook, the company —also owner of Instagram and WhatsApp— has been trying to defend itself and improve its image .

For many analysts, Facebook’s attempts to refute accusations and criticism recall the conglomerate’s role in the Cambridge Analytica scandals, which revealed how easy it was to collect personal data from Facebook users for questionable purposes (such as influencing elections).

It is not new that the company tries, by leaps and bounds, to communicate better. This time, he decided to stop apologizing. In addition to responding to attacks, she began to highlight positive posts about herself in her own feed and put CEO Mark Zuckerberg to post memes and product launches—instead of making pronouncements in the face of controversy.

According to the NYT report, since January, Facebook has distanced itself from the company’s image of scandals and controversy. The change process would have involved executives and teams from the areas of marketing, communication, politics and integrity.

Some examples highlighted by the newspaper:

Unlink Zuckerberg’s image from problems and make the founder’s posts more human (focus on sharing memes and launching products). This explains the curious video in which he is carrying a US flag while surfing an electric board.

Reduce access of strangers to internal company data.

Ask for less public apology.

Give less conciliatory responses in the face of crises.

Reduce data availability for academics and journalists to study the platform.

“They’re realizing that no one else is going to come to their defense, so they need to do that and say it themselves,” Katie Harbath, Facebook’s former director of public policy, told the newspaper. But Joe Osborned, a Facebook spokesman, denied that this is true.

Three recent controversies that Facebook had to respond

Attack: positive publicity

Facebook created “Project Amplify” to modify the timeline algorithm and display positive news about the brand—made by the social network itself or by third parties. Before, he had already promoted products and social causes, but never promoted posts like this “positive publicity” footprint using journalism.

According to the NYT, the initiative began operating in August this year in three cities in the United States. The proposal was discussed at a summit meeting in January, when some executives expressed concern about using the Quick Promotes tool (Fast Promotion, in Portuguese) to spread positive stories. The proposal would have received the approval of Zuckerberg himself.

The attempt at self-promotion, however, was seen by analysts as another opaque move.

Counterattack

Joe Osborned denied, in a Twitter post, that the meeting with executives in January of this year had taken place. According to him, the action was a “small test of an informative unit in three cities” and the posts that appeared in the news feed were identified as authored by Facebook at the top of the post.

“There is nothing surprising about the New York Times report, which tries to make Facebook a villain (…) This article includes clear and easily refutable falsehoods. This encounter never happened,” he said.

The Story the Times could’ve written is that Facebook ran a small test of an informational unit on Facebook in three cities — clearly labeled as from Facebook on the top of the unit. Here’s one image: pic.twitter.com/RvYsS5bD8c — joe osborne (@joeosborne) September 21, 2021

Attack: “toxic” Instagram

A leak of an internal Facebook document published by the WSJ revealed that the company knows Instagram is “toxic” to young people, especially girls, and has been studying the effects of social media overuse on teen mental health for years — despite publicly asserting Zuckerberg that Instagram does well to bring people together.

According to the researchers cited, in addition to the app’s impact on the increase in anxiety and depression, 32% of the girls interviewed said that Instagram makes them worse when they feel bad about their bodies.

In a 2019 report, also leaked, Facebook states: “We have worsened body image problems for 1 in 3 teenage girls.”

Counterattack

In an article published this week, Facebook’s vice president and head of research, Pratiti Raychoudhury, said the study’s results were misinterpreted.

“It just doesn’t take this research to show that Instagram is ‘toxic’ to teen girls. In fact, the survey has shown that many feel Instagram helps them when they’re going through tough times typical of young girls,” she wrote.

According to Raychoudhury, the research studied Instagram’s impact in 12 areas, including loneliness, anxiety, sadness and eating problems. Only in terms of “self-image” was the result negative for Instagram, and even so, for most of the interviewees, the app didn’t make any difference.

The executive said that Facebook did not try to hide the research and that it had already said publicly that it understood “the strengths and weaknesses of social media”.

In response to the paper, Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, also wrote on the social network’s official blog that the company is researching ways to prevent app regulars from spending too much time watching “certain types of posts.”

Then, on Monday (27), the company canceled the development of an Instagram version for children, giving in to pressure from international bodies working with mental health.

Attack: VIP list

According to the WSJ, Facebook has a system to free some famous profiles from following Instagram’s general rules. The “cross-check” reviews content and protects a select group of celebrities, journalists and politicians from moderation that affects “ordinary” people.

Among those who are free to circumvent the rules are player Neymar and former US President Donald Trump, who posted things that went against the terms of use but had the posts and accounts intact.

Counterattack

Facebook asked its “private court”, the Oversight Committee, to review the tool, but said the cross-check serves to “avoid possible errors” of the algorithm by punishing a particular profile.

The company told the committee that the tool is used in “a small number of cases”. But the newspaper claims that more than 5 million accounts are privileged by the system.

Created in 2020 to try to respond to pressure to better moderate its content, as it has a negative impact on politics and democracy in several countries, the group debates and investigates the decisions that Facebook makes regarding its algorithm and news feed in all apps, from main to Instagram.

The group’s “judges” are law professors, human rights activists and even a former prime minister of Denmark. There are no employees or former employees of the company, which finances its activities.

It’s good for Facebook to comply with the Oversight Committee’s recommendations, even grudgingly, as it once did, if it wants to keep the appearance of “fair”. This justice, however, does not work if, as in the case of cross-check, Facebook lies or is not fully transparent with the agency. Distrust, by the way, has already spread.

“Given this week’s revelations, I can’t help but wonder what else Facebook has failed to disclose and whether the Oversight Committee can trust Facebook’s responses,” commented Corynne McSherry, legal director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an advocacy organization for digital rights in the USA.