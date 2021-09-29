The Farm 13: After accusations, Nego do Borel campaigns for Dayane Mello: ‘Do this for me’; watch

From friends to open rivals… This is the relationship between Nego do Borel and Gui Araujo, participants in “A Fazenda 13”. Before being kicked out of the reality show last Saturday (25), under accusations of harassment against Dayane Mello, the singer was even nominated for the farm by the ex-On Vacation with the Ex, who was the first farmer in the edition. On another occasion, the pawns also had a heated argument, which ended up involving issues from outside the house.

It’s no surprise then that Nego is rooting against the influencer. After the formation of the hot seat this Tuesday (28), the funkeiro used Instagram Stories to ask votes for Dayane, as well as for Mussunzinho and Bil Araújo, who are also at risk of elimination. “Come on, Day, come on, Day! Come on, Mussunzinho, come on, Bil!”, twisted the musician, while filming the TV screen.

The tone soon changed when Bill appeared on the scene. “You sucker, get out, dummy! Comedy”, snapped Borel, then asking the netizens who supported him in the last farm, to unite to help the model. “My vote is for Day. I want to ask here, please, the same 47% of votes that I had in the countryside, whoever really likes me, vote for her to stay. Please do this for me. She deserves it! Vote a lot for Mussunzinho too, guys, for him to stay. Come on bro, Bill”, he wrote. Look:

Nego do Borel asks for votes for Dayane, Bil and Mussunzinho, and declares his fans against Gui Araújo: “Otário, go out” pic.twitter.com/0PB0M1eeop — Only Media (@MediasSo) September 29, 2021

The farm of the week was formed like this: Mussunzinho was nominated by farmer Erika Schneider. Bil Araújo, in turn, in addition to his own votes, also received all seven that were given to Rico Melquiades, due to an interference of the power of the golden flame. The ex-BBB then pulled Dayane into the hot seat and Gui was not saved by any of his colleagues in the dynamics of “Resta 1”. The farmer’s son, Mussum’s son, who is vetoed by the owner of the red flame, Marina Ferrari, is left out of the competition.