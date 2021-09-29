The Masked Singer astronaut Serjão Loroza breaks the secret with music · TV News

One of The Masked Singer Brasil’s greatest mysteries ended before its time due to a failure of the masked person. Serjão Loroza, who was behind Astronauta, announced the release of a new work song, Afronauta, precisely for this Tuesday (28), the day of his elimination.

The song is a partnership with Pretinho da Serrinha, another frequent figure in Globo’s programming. With the official release of the track this Tuesday, its fans killed the secret of its identity before the mask was removed by Ivete Sangalo.

Many fans of the reality show were betting that Tiago Abravanel was the man responsible for the Astronaut. However, Masked Singer’s recordings coincided with Dança dos Famosos, and Silvio Santos’ grandson could hardly reconcile the two formats.

In the final guesses of the judges, Rodrigo Lombardi and Taís Araujo bet on Robson Nunes, while Eduardo Sterbitch and Ana Maria Braga were on Dodô, from Pixote. Simone went alone to Loroza, and got it right once more.

How was The Masked Singer Brasil?

With only six masked men still in contention, no one has won a free pass this week. The duels were divided as follows: Alligator x Mirrored Cat, Astronaut x Unicorn and Macaw x Monster. Participants also presented the “mystery box”, which contains a personal object.

The first performance was by Gata Espelhada, who sang Stay, by Rihanna. Eduardo Sterbitch bet on Lexa. Guest judge, Ana Maria Braga kicked Carolina Dieckmann. Taís Araujo was from Lellê, and Rodrigo Lombardi risked Manu Gavassi and Sophie Charlotte. Simone Mendes finally tried Ludmilla. Cat’s mystery box had a diary.

Jacaré performed Rock With You, a hit by Michael Jackson (1958-2009). Taís kicked Marjorie Estiano, Simone was Leci Brandão and Ana Maria tried Zélia Duncan. Sterbitch risked Mart’nália, and Lombardi bet on Rosa Marya Colin. The mystery box had boxer shorts.

In the second duel, Unicorn voiced in Somewhere Over the Rainbow, from the soundtrack of The Wizard of Oz (1939). Edu bet Any Gabrielly, Ana Maria risked Luísa Sonza and Lombardi wanted Mari Moon. Taís was Simony’s, and Simone nailed Priscilla Alcantara. His mystery box contained a headset.

Astronauta sang Ghetto, by the singer Iza. Simone nailed Serjão Loroza, while Ana Maria risked Ed Motta. Rodrigo Lombardi kicked Robson Nunes, and Sterbitch bet on Pixote’s Dodô. Thais, in turn, was from Pericles. A beret was in the Astronaut’s mystery box.

To open the last duel, Arara invested in Rita Lee, sang Pagu and excited Taís Araujo. Ana Maria Braga kicked Letícia Spiller, and Simone risked Claudia Raia. Taís bet on Silvero Pereira, Lombardi went to Monica Iozzi, and Edu wanted Juliana Alves. The mystery box had a nail file, which made Sterbitch joke, “It’s Alicia Keys!”

Immune the week before, Monster closed the first round of performances with Leave the Door Open, by Bruno Mars. Sterbitch bet Chay Suede, and Lombardi kicked Gabriel Leone. Taís was from Jesuita Barbosa, Simone risked Ricardo Tozzi, and Ana Maria Braga tried Vitor Kley. A water bottle was in the Monster’s mystery box.

Mirrored Cat, Unicorn and Monstro won their respective battles and secured spots in the semifinals. Jacaré, Astronauta and Arara were defeated and had to face the possibility of elimination. The jurors saved the Arara, leaving the spaceman and the reptile in the hot seat.

In the final performance, Astronauta sang Além do Horizonte, by Roberto Carlos, and Jacaré took a risk with Essa Mina É Louca, by Anitta. Influenced by Ana Maria Braga, the judges rescued the second one, eliminating the “space man”.

