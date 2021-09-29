The Masked Singer enters the final stretch with six participants; see who leaves · TV news

With only half of the participants, The Masked Singer Brasil will enter its final stretch after the next elimination, which happens on the program this Tuesday (28). Ivete Sangalo and the four permanent judges will receive Ana Maria Braga as a special judge to help make the decision.

[Atenção: Contém spoiler do próximo episódio do The Masked Singer Brasil abaixo]

O TV news infiltrated the audience of the program and discovered that the seventh eliminated from the musical competition will be Astronauta. Evidence indicates that Tiago Abravanel is behind the mask. Besides him, Gata Espelhada, Jacaré, Arara, Unicórnio and Monstro will also perform.

The first performance of the “spaceman” tonight will be with the song Gueto, by Iza. The program will also have the format of battles, that is, there will be three main fights, and the best of each will be chosen and saved by the audience.

The five judges will save one of the three “rejected” by the audience, and the two who remain will present themselves again to try to win the competition judges, who will unmask only one participant at the end of the unprecedented episode.

The losers in the battles were Astronaut, Alligator and Arara, while the winners were Gata Espelhada, Monster and Unicorn. The five judges decided to save the Arara, and the final clash was between Astronaut and Alligator, with the second character winning.

The program will air this Tuesday, after the telenovela Império, on Globo. Check below which songs the masked ones will perform in the three main battles: