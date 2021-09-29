“The more Wolff gets nervous, the more fun it gets”

Toto Wolff does not hide his frustration when he sees rival Red Bull defeat Mercedes in F1 (Photo: F1/Twitter)

With each setback by Mercedes in the fight for the title of the 2021 Formula 1 season, the official broadcast of the category seeks images of Toto Wolff, who usually appears with the expression of frustration when Max Verstappen wins with Red Bull. The Taurine team has already triumphed on eight occasions in the championship — seven with the Dutchman and one with Sergio Pérez — while Mercedes has climbed to the top of the podium five times, all with Lewis Hamilton. Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, did not hide his satisfaction at seeing his team fight for the title against their rival, who have dominated F1 since 2014. And he didn’t miss the chance to nudge Wolff, with whom he has been trading barbs since the beginning of the year .

“I’m enjoying the dispute, and the more Toto gets nervous, the more fun it gets,” Horner fired in an interview with British broadcaster Channel 4.

Toto Wolff “nervous”? Christian Horner didn’t miss the chance to mock his rival (Photo: XPB – Pool/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The Red Bull boss highlighted the great chance that a team has to beat Mercedes, something that has never happened in the hybrid era of engines, which has been in force since 2014 in Formula 1. A year earlier, Toto Wolff left Williams and was hired to be executive director and also head of Mercedes, a position he holds to this day. Since then, the Brackley-based team has established a dynasty with no fewer than 14 titles, including seven in the Constructors’ World and seven in the Drivers’ World (six with Lewis Hamilton and one with Nico Rosberg).

“It is the first time that Mercedes and the first time in the history of Toto Wolff that they are in a situation where they are being challenged”, he commented. “The situation is that he [Toto] he joined the team and the drivers were already hired, the engine was already in place. He did a great job to keep the team winning, but he didn’t have any disputes. And this is the first time that there is a real dispute, a real competition”, he pointed out.

Christian also highlighted the differences between himself and his rival in the way he acted in the lead of the two protagonists in the fight for the title in 2021.

“There is respect between the teams, but we act in different ways. I really want to be on the front lines, sitting on the pit-wall with the strategists and engineers, while Toto is in the garage next to the press officer. They are different roles, different roles, different visions, but competition is fierce. This is the key point of this championship”, he highlighted.

Christian Horner spoke about the differences in work performance compared to Toto Wolff (Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Aware that the next two months will define the history of the season and aware of the great chance that Red Bull have to win a title again, something that hasn’t happened since 2013, Horner made it clear: the cup is a plausible goal, since May the Taureans be perfect.

“The next 12 weeks will determine whether we will win the title or not. We will have decisive steps to deliver our best. You can beat Mercedes, but we can only be successful if we do our best,” concluded Christian Horner.