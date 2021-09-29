The only one against the return of the public in Serie A, Athletico will meet with advisers to define the crowd in the Baixada | athletico-pr

Athletico will convene a meeting of the Deliberative Council, on Monday, to decide whether or not the fans will return to the Arena da Baixada following the season.

The position comes a day after the Technical Council of Serie A clubs in the Brazilian Nationals approved the return of the fans from the 23rd round of the competition – Hurricane was the only one to vote against this release next weekend. Rubro-Negro, by the way, has been defending closed gates until the end of the championship.

Furthermore, six Athletico fans got an injunction in court to watch the game of Hurricane against Peñarol, in the return duel of the South American semifinal, on Thursday. The 5th Civil Court of Curitiba won the case for the group of partners who filed the lawsuit – that is, this decision does not benefit other fans.

The six have now filed an appeal to obtain the release of the maximum capacity allowed by the state decree, which is up to 5,000 people. After the decision, more fans filed a request in court.

The president of Athletico, Mario Celso Petraglia, has already made it clear that, through him, the public will only return to the Arena da Baixada when the pandemic is under control. However, the officer decided to convene the club’s Board of Directors meeting to detail the pros and cons of a fan return at this time.

– I asked the chairman of the Board to call a meeting to hear all the board members and not have a monocratic decision. And let everyone know how much it will cost to open the stadium during the pandemic. Because, with 5 thousand, we won’t even cover the number of members we have the right to go to the stadium without paying a ticket – said Petraglia, to ge.

One of Petraglia’s concerns is with the costs, which he says could be more than R$ 200,000 per game:

– We will not have a box office, we will not have food and beverages, and we will have all costs. So, so that it doesn’t seem like a monocratic decision of mine, we will listen to the Council. And we will also hear how they can help, the council will help pay this bill – he added.

Meanwhile, Athletico is focused on fighting for a place in the Copa Sudamericana final. Hurricane catches Peñarol this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada.

Rubro-Negro has the advantage after winning 2-1 at the Campeón del Siglo. The goal as a visitor is a tiebreaker, so, to guarantee a spot in the decision, Athletico can even lose by 1-0. A 2-1 defeat would lead to penalties, and any other defeat would represent elimination.

For the Brasileirão, the next home game will be against Bahia, on Saturday, October 9, at 7pm. Before that, Hurricane takes Flamengo, on Sunday, and Atlético-GO, next Wednesday, both away from home.

Athletico also has the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, with a first game in Baixada (October 20th) and a return match at Maracanã (October 27th).

