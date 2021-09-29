The recording shows an anthem that, according to a lawyer, Prevent Senior doctors were required to sing; listen | São Paulo

The revelation of the existence of the anthem was made by the lawyer Bruna Morato in testimony to the CPI of Covid this Tuesday (28). (see the video below)

In the audio, it is possible to hear the professionals singing: “We were born to tread, a path to save ourselves, we were born to live, from struggles until we die”.

In another passage it says: “My motto is my shield, it doesn’t matter in the light or in the dark, and (…) you and me, and never say goodbye”.

According to the lawyer, the Prevent Senior anthem was entitled “Anthem of the Guardians”.

The guardians, explained Bruna, are figures created by one of the company’s owners and would be doctors responsible for the on-call physicians “so that the necessary backup was granted”.

“Prevent Senior has a somewhat different policy. There is a description that in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Prevent Senior, in some events, propagated a hymn, which was the anthem of the guardians, and that these doctors were required to sing the hymn with their hands on their chests”, said Bruna Deadline. “If any of the doctors have this anthem, I would very much like to bring it to the attention of the commission,” he said.

Bruna Morato offered to testify to the parliamentary inquiry commission. She represents 12 doctors who worked for Prevent Senior and helped them prepare a dossier with complaints about the operator. Prevent Senior is accused of concealing Covid patient deaths, which the company denies.

What does Prevent Senior say

After the lawyer’s statement, the company’s advisors stated that the company did not force doctors to sing that the anthem was “a joke”.

“The anthem was much more of a joke. Doctors were never forced to sing. Guardians were a program where each person — not just doctors — tutored patients, solving bureaucratic problems. They were almost like a relationship manager,” said the operator assistance.

