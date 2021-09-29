The sanitation sector will have new auctions; How are Sabesp’s shares?

Today we are going to analyze the impact of new auctions in the sanitation sector on state-owned companies listed on the stock exchange and we are going to talk about the positive outcome for Eletrobras (ELET3) of Aneel’s inspection process at the CCC.

New sanitation projects heat up the sector

The sanitation sector remains heated after the approval of the new law for the sector, in 2020. For the coming months, the BNDES already has six concessions in mind, with the first two regional blocks structured according to the standards of the new legal framework in Alagoas, which should be be tendered on December 13th.

In all, there are six sanitation auctions scheduled for the coming months, with another five state projects still under negotiation. In addition to the two projects in Alagoas, the list includes a block in Rio de Janeiro, two in Ceará and one in Porto Alegre (RS), with contracts totaling around R$ 16.4 billion in investments, in their entirety.

The news is positive for the sanitation sector. Since the approval of the new legal framework, 78 new regional blocks have been created by the states and another 47 are in the process of approval. The sector is heated and there is still great potential for new concession projects.

In this context, Sabesp’s share prices (SBSP3) may react positively to prospects for new auctions in the short term. The company from São Paulo is a possible candidate to participate in future concessions, having already shown interest in some proposals. The companies Sanepar (SAPR11) and Copasa (CSMG3) should be neutral to the news, as they have not shown interest in carrying out operations in other states.

The expectation is that the new concessions will also attract groups from different sectors, as occurred in the auction of the State Water and Sewage Company (Cedae), in Rio de Janeiro, and in the auction of the water and sewage service in Amapá, in which Equatorial Energy (EQTL3) was the winner.

Aneel closes CCC inspection processes

The result of inspection and monthly reprocessing of the benefits of the Fuel Consumption Account (CCC) paid to Centrais Elétrica de Rondônia (Ceron), Companhia de Electricidade do Acre (Eletroacre) and Boa Vista was approved by the National Electric Energy Agency. Energy, between July 2016 and April 2017.

In the result, it was determined that Eletrobras will receive a credit of R$ 806.5 million at Ceron, and will have to settle a liability of almost R$ 100 million at Eletroacre. At Boa Vista Energia, Eletrobras should return approximately R$50 million, referring to the period from July 2009 to June 2017.

Finally, Aneel decided on a credit of R$ 2.7 billion to be received by the state energy company. Payment will be made in 60 monthly installments, updated by the national inflation index (IPCA), and will start as foreseen in the 2022 Energy Development Account (CDE) budget.

Eletrobras has already recorded in the results for the second quarter of 2021 an amount of R$ 2.7 billion, referring to credits assumed by the distributors that would take place with the payment of the CCC at the end of the inspection process.