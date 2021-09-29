The statue in sexy clothes that sparks debate about machismo in Italy

The statue of Emanuele Stifano dedicated to Spigolatrice in Sapri

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The statue depicts a woman in a dress with her right arm over her breasts.

The bronze statue of a half-naked woman named after a 19th-century poem has sparked a wave of debate over machismo in Italy — and political women are calling for its removal.

The sculpture in the southern city of Sapri pays homage to the poem La Spigolatrice di Sapri (The Breather of Sapri, in free translation), written by Luigi Mercantini in 1857.

The statue depicts a woman in a transparent dress with one arm across her breasts.

Congresswoman Laura Boldrini said the statue is “an offense to women and to the history it should celebrate.”