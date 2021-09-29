The statue in sexy clothes that sparks debate about machismo in Italy

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The statue depicts a woman in a dress with her right arm over her breasts.

The bronze statue of a half-naked woman named after a 19th-century poem has sparked a wave of debate over machismo in Italy — and political women are calling for its removal.

The sculpture in the southern city of Sapri pays homage to the poem La Spigolatrice di Sapri (The Breather of Sapri, in free translation), written by Luigi Mercantini in 1857.

The statue depicts a woman in a transparent dress with one arm across her breasts.

Congresswoman Laura Boldrini said the statue is “an offense to women and to the history it should celebrate.”

“How can institutions accept the representation of women as a sexualized body? Male chauvinism is one of Italy’s evils,” Boldrini, who is a member of the Chamber of Deputies for the center-left Democratic Party, said on Twitter.

The poem is written from the point of view of a gleaner — someone who collects grain left in the fields by the harvesters.

The gleaner leaves her job to join Italian revolutionary Carlo Pisacane’s failed expedition against the Kingdom of Naples, which resulted in 300 deaths.

The statue was unveiled on Sunday at a ceremony attended by local and national politicians, including former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

‘Sexualized bodies’

A group of Democratic Party women politicians in Palermo called for the statue to be demolished, stating in a statement: “Once again, we have to suffer the humiliation of seeing ourselves represented in the form of a sexualized body, soulless and without any connection to the social and political issues of history.”

Monica Cirinnà, a party senator, called the sculpture “a slap in the face of history and women who are still just sexualized bodies.”

“This statue of the gleaner says nothing about the self-determination of the woman who chose not to go to work to stand up against the oppressor Bourbon,” she said on Twitter.

Sapri Mayor Antonio Gentile defended the statue on Facebook, saying it was “made with impeccable skill and interpretation” by artist Emanuele Stifano, and that his city “was not willing to question its values, principles and traditions” .

Also on Facebook, Stifano said he was “shocked and dismayed” by the criticism. He defended the sculpture, saying that it “always tends to cover the human body as little as possible” in his works, “regardless of gender”.

In this case, he said, “it took advantage of the sea breeze” to “enhance the body” and stated that the statue was intended “to represent an ideal of a woman, to evoke her pride, the awakening of a conscience”. The project, he said, was approved by the authorities.