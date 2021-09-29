The super-rich who decided not to leave a fortune to their heirs | World

Cooper, whose fortune is estimated at around US$200 million (more than R$1 billion at current prices) and who receives around US$12 million annually from CNN, has declared that he does not intend to leave “a pot of gold” for his son, who is now one and a half years old.

“I don’t believe in passing on large amounts of money,” Cooper said in an episode that aired this weekend on the Morning Meeting podcast.

“I’m not that interested in money, but I don’t intend to pass on some kind of pot of gold to my son. [por conta própria]’.”

2 out of 5 Anderson Cooper, journalist and CNN presenter, in photo with son Wyatt Morgan — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Anderson Cooper, journalist and CNN presenter, in photo with son Wyatt Morgan — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Cooper is a descendant, on his mother’s side, of the Vanderbilts, who were then a wealthy American dynasty and which began to wither before the presenter was born—and about which he has written a book.

The presenter told the podcast that he “grew up watching money being lost” by the Vanderbilts and has always avoided being associated with his mother’s family.. According to him, the fortune of the magnate Cornerlius Vanderbilt, built in the 19th century, “was a pathology that infected subsequent generations”.

“[O dinheiro] it did not lead them to great acts of generosity or the creation of lasting foundations that would help others, but rather to the yearning to enter the high society. [de Nova York]”, he said.

Cooper’s speech is part of a larger debate between a portion of international millionaires and billionaires regarding the destination of their wealth – and also amidst criticisms about social responsibility and taxes on wealth at a time of great inequality and concentration of income in Worldwide.

In addition, it also brings to light the memory of famous cases of tycoons who actively avoided leaving money to their heirs.

When he sold his Carnegie Steel Company in the early 1900s, the Scottish American steel magnate Andrew Carnegie obtained a sum that, at the time, was already gigantic: US$ 480 million. And made him the richest man in the world in his time.

This money, however, did not go to his heirs. Carnegie was the author of today’s centenary manifesto called “The Gospel of Wealth”, which has this as one of its most famous phrases: “the rich man who dies in disgrace.”

Carnegie’s fortune was used mostly to finance the construction of libraries, educational institutes, funds and foundations in the US and Europe.

“That’s why the Carnegie clan doesn’t appear on Forbes’ list of the richest families in the US,” points out a 2014 report in the magazine.

When Andrew Carnegie died in 1919, he left his wife some personal possessions, such as a house in Manhattan (New York) and a vacation home in Scotland—which would eventually be sold because of its high maintenance costs.

Her only daughter, Margaret, inherited a small fund, “enough for her [e o restante da família] live comfortably, but never as much money as [receberam] the children of other magnates, who lived in enormous luxury,” Carnegie biographer David Nasaw told Forbes.

3 out of 5 Duty Free Founder Charles “Chuck” Feeney said he fulfilled his dream of giving away his entire lifetime fortune — Photo: Atlantic Philanthropies/Courtesy Duty Free founder Charles “Chuck” Feeney said he fulfilled his dream of giving away his entire lifetime fortune — Photo: Atlantic Philanthropies/Courtesy

Andrew Carnegie’s trajectory was remarkable for another American billionaire — this one contemporary — Charles “Chuck” Feeney.

In 2020, the 89-year-old businessman had already donated the US$ 8 billion accumulated throughout his career to philanthropic actions (he was co-founder, in the 1960s, of the airport retail company Duty Free Shoppers, or DFS).

Feeney argued in interviews that “with wealth comes responsibility”.

“People must define themselves or feel a responsibility to use part of their resources to improve the lives of their peers, or else they will create unsolvable problems for future generations.”

Feeney leads a frugal life, without luxury homes or cars, though in 2012 he told Forbes he had set aside about $2 million for his and his wife’s retirement.

Of his philosophy of donating a billion-dollar amount to causes still alive, he told the magazine: “I see little reason to delay this donation when so much good can be achieved by supporting worthy causes. it’s much more fun to donate while you’re alive than when you’re already dead.”

“You curse a child when you take all the risk out of their lives,” Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary told American broadcaster CNBC in September this year.

“Many of us know spoiled, rich kids who don’t mind pursuing a career and have no incentive to do so because their lives were totally risk-free.”

O’Leary is an entrepreneur who started his fortune with computer software and became a television celebrity in his country for appearing in programs such as Shark Thank (in the Brazilian version, Negotiating with Tubarões).

Because of this philosophy, he told CNBC that, when he made money from his first IPO (initial stock offering), he established a fund for all the children in his family..

This fund guarantees, even after O’Leary’s death, that all of them have their expenses paid from birth to university. “After that, nobody gets anything.”

Also in 2010, Chinese businessman Yu Pengnian, who led a humble life but became a billionaire in the real estate and hotel business, announced that he had already donated about $1.2 billion to philanthropic causes.

When Yu died in 2015, aged 93, he left nothing to his heirs: his will, according to the Chinese press, provided that all the remaining money would go to philanthropy.

“If my children are more capable than I am, it is not necessary for me to leave them a lot of money. If they are incompetent, too much money will harm them,” Yu said in 2009, according to the China Daily.

He stated that his children agreed with his decision to donate his fortune.

In his will, he also asked his family to keep alive his legacy of improvements, ranging from cataract surgeries for people in need to scholarships at Chinese universities.

4 out of 5 Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. — Photo: Rick Wilking/Reuters Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. — Photo: Rick Wilking/Reuters

Other billionaires from different sectors — from the financial market to technology and the entertainment industry — have gone public to say that they intend to donate a substantial part of their fortune while still alive.

Names like Richard Branson, Warren Buffet, Michael Bloomberg and Bill and Melinda Gates participate in The Giving Pledge (commitment to give, in free translation), self-described as “a commitment of the richest individuals and families in the world to devote the majority of their wealth to giving back [à sociedade]”.

In Brazil, a recent case of adherence to this pact was that of David Vélez (founder of Nubank) and his wife, Mariel Reyes.

In a letter released in August, the couple said they would donate their money to social projects in Latin America because “what is the point of dying with many material possessions, when a gesture can radically transform someone else’s journey?”

“After a certain point, additional wealth does not bring additional happiness or usefulness. But the satisfaction of creating a life of purpose, that is endless,” the letter says. “We think that allowing our children to acquire a sense of purpose, building their own path and not walking under the [caminho] of others, it will help shape your self-confidence and strong character.”

5 of 5 David Velez, co-founder of Nubank, and Mariel Reyes, co-founder of {reprogram}, signed a letter to The Giving Pledge, promising to donate their fortune while living — Photo: Personal archive David Velez, co-founder of Nubank, and Mariel Reyes, co-founder of {reprogram}, signed a letter to The Giving Pledge, promising to donate their fortune in life — Photo: Personal archive

This, however, does not exempt large billionaires from criticism. Many question whether the Giving Pledge has in fact resulted in significant and massive donations — in relation to the size of its signatories’ assets — with the necessary speed to solve pressing social problems.

In 2014, a message surfaced from millionaire Robert Wilson saying that he did not intend to join the pact because “these rich people love to play a few million [de dólares] per year in order to remain socially acceptable. But stop there”.

For other critics, the commitment to donating fortunes does not dispense with the need to discuss raising the taxation of the richest individuals in society.

In January this year, a report by the Oxfam organization pointed out that the combined fortunes of the world’s ten richest men had grown by $540 billion during the pandemic, causing social inequality to rise “during the biggest economic crisis in a century.”

The organization urged governments to raise taxes on wealth.