‘There are several drivers wanting to stop,’ says leader on truck drivers’ strike | Economy

Reproduction/Twitter Strike by truck drivers: “There are several drivers wanting to stop”, says leader

Truck drivers are dissatisfied with the readjustment in the price of diesel, which will take effect from this Wednesday (29). Yesterday, Petrobras announced that the average sale price of the fuel goes from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06 per liter, an increase of 8.9%.

To UOL, Plinio Dias, resident of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) said that some drivers may stop, but that he will meet on October 16, in Rio de Janeiro, to decide on the stoppage.

“There are several drivers wanting to stop, but everything will depend on this meeting in Rio,” said Dias to Chico Alves’ column. “Our intention is not that, but to sit down and talk for everyone to leave with excellent working conditions, without having to paralyze our country.”

Irani Gomes, president of the Union of Transport Companies of Fuel and Petroleum Derivatives of Minas Gerais (Sinditanque-MG), announced to Forum magazine that the category should start a strike “at any time” against the readjustment.

“We are asking the government, whether the federal, state, Petrobras, to come to reduce the abusive price of diesel oil. We can’t work anymore. The rope is stretching. We are looking to the time that Brazil will stop again, as it happened in 2018”, declares the union leader.

“We’re going to sit back at any time if there isn’t any decision regarding the price of fuel,” he adds.

The category asks the president Jair Bolsonaro and the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva and Luna, to enter into an agreement not to pass the price on to consumers. Luna says the international parity policy will not be changed, and Bolsonaro says he “doesn’t interfere” with the company.

Also in Chico Alves’ column, the national secretary of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer said that “the ghost of the strike is always around, but we need to evolve to reach it. It is a process.”