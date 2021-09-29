‘They Ruined My Childhood’: New Versions of He-Man Update Hero’s Universe and Revolt Conservative Fans

The character is so striking that they created two new productions for him, one more different than the other. Icon of the 1980s, He-Man fills the imagination of an entire generation who grew up watching the animated series and playing with the line of puppets of which he is the star. Naturally, therefore, NetFlix sought to exploit this nostalgic niche with reboots of the classic design, released in 1983.

The first, “Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia,” opened at the end of July to strong controversy and positive reviews. More focused on the adult spectator, he dared to leave the character in the background to give more prominence to Teela, his squire. The second, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”, premiered on September 16, targeting children. Much more faithful to the original spirit, it portrays the origins of the hero, destined to save his planet, Eternia, from the forces of evil.

It turns out that touching an item of fan memorabilia has its consequences. Not everyone reacted well to seeing the characters updated with 21st century aesthetics and moral values. The empowered Teela of “Salvando Eternia,” which wears more functional rather than sexy clothes, angered purists. Same thing in relation to the 3D graphics of “Masters of the Universe”, which made him very nostalgic on social networks to compare Eternia’s hero to a Transformer.

“This is becoming common in classic cartoon reboots,” says pop culture YouTuber Miriam Castro, from Mikannn. – The nostalgic people think the update is ruining their childhood, as if someone had destroyed all the copies of the original production. It makes no sense to want a 2021 design to be the same as the 1980s.

Original version of He-Man Photo: Disclosure

Castro says that several fans of the cartoon have filled his channel with sexist comments, complaining about Teela’s less “feminine” look, for example. It’s worth remembering that, right in the first episode of “Saving Eternia”, He-Man apparently dies in a battle with his Skeleton nemesis, only reappearing a few chapters later, in flashbacks. With this, Teela gains prominence, being redesigned as a strong, independent and lesbian woman.

In the comments on its Facebook page, which has garnered more than 400,000 followers, the administrators of the watchtower geek culture site saw a veritable shock of generation among viewers of the reboots.

— On the one hand, a more puritanical public that wants something as similar as possible to the past, and, on the other, the new generation public, who did not know the original design, and is certainly more familiar with the current language of streaming — he says the editor Guilherme Marconi.

He-Man in “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” Photo: Publicity

Creator of the Diversidade Nerd profile (@diversidadenerd_), on Instagram, Christian Gonzatti believes that the disagreement between the “they ruined my drawing” and the “you really have to update” group has political roots. He studies the disputes over gender and sexuality that have been raging in pop culture in recent years, transforming the culture industry into a veritable ideological battleground. He-Man’s case has caught his attention so much in this area that he is collecting posts to compose the corpus of his doctoral thesis. Among the haters’ complaints are comments such as “(the female cast) is thicker than the male”, “everyone has become more macho, except for Adam”, and “there are already gay, lesbian, trans, bi and krl mutants . There’s even the black storm.”

— What is happening with He-Man points out how there is, in the Brazilian cultural broth, a closure in relation to changes in the media — he says. — Many profiles cling to an idea of ​​nostalgia to perform this discomfort, but nostalgia can also turn into a conservatism that will deny the possibility of other representations of gender, sexuality and race.

The “deconstruction” in “Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia” was so radical that the release of “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” just two months later was seen as something of a nod to conservative audiences. With less controversy, however, the latter has been less commented on in the networks, point out the nerd culture sites heard by the report.

It’s easy to understand why the older male audience still clings to the former He-Man figure. As shown in the third episode of the documentary series “The Toys That Made Us” (Netflix), which tells the story of remarkable toys, Eternia’s characters were created by the Mattel factory to sell dolls to boys. Originally, the drawing would be in the background. When playing with He-Man, the boys imagined having the same power as the character, whose motto was “I have the strength”. No wonder, many comments collected by Gonzatti complained that Netflix had “killed” the character — and, along with him, an entire male model they had learned to emulate.

Interestingly, when it aired in the 1980s, the design was not targeted by conservatives, but by more progressive sectors. And this both because of its consumerist origins and because of its plot that, supposedly, made an apology for colonialism.

— Mattel ended up being accused by the agencies that control the American media of being making a 30-minute advertising spot — explains researcher Augusto Bozzetti, author of the master’s thesis “The He-Man Code: Narratives Forged in an Analog Database”. — And with some reason, because the series was a pretext to sell dolls.