Thiago Lopes also deletes posts with Andressa Urach

The recently announced separation between Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes continues to generate media buzz. After the model had deleted all the photos beside her ex from her Instagram, now it was Thiago’s turn to also promote a ‘clean’ on his own profile on the social network.

The businessman’s page, which until yesterday totaled 105 publications, now has only 16. This means that he deleted 89 photos in which he appeared alongside Andressa, in addition to removing from his the passage that mentioned the couple’s marriage.

The separation of Thiago and Urach was confirmed last Friday (24) by the blonde herself. “Announcement: my husband and I are splitting up! Please don’t ask me any questions, I’m not fit to talk,” announced the 33-year-old gaucha in Stories on her Instagram, without mentioning the reason for the breakup.

On Sunday (26), Andressa caused astonishment by deleting virtually all posts from her profile on the same social network, keeping only one ‘safe’, dated five days ago and referring to a manicure course. She — who was admitted to a psychiatric clinic last week to treat symptoms of her Borderline disorder — also swapped her profile picture for an opaque image.