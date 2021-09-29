Thiago Neves attacks Sport’s board: ‘Now they want to leave after so many shits’

Without a club since September 20, when he officially terminated his contract with Sport, midfielder Thiago Neves went public this Tuesday (28), to comment on the news of the removal of a good part of the board of directors of the Pernambuco club, in addition to the possibility of losing points in Brasileirão due to the irregular casting of Pedro Henrique.

Through his official Twitter, the midfielder attacked the management of Leão da Ilha and even took the opportunity to say that “they invented lies for the fans” so that the fans would be “against some players”.

They arrived talking a lot of things, they didn’t do anything, on the contrary, they just got in the way. They invented lies for fans to stand against some players and now they want to leave after so many shits they made! Are you beginning to understand who was causing disturbance in the environment?!”, said Thiago Neves.

The 36-year-old player left Ilha do Retiro after many criticisms from fans and disagreements with the Sport’s board of directors. With the end of the registration window for the Brazilian Championship, he will have to wait until 2022 to be able to act for another team.