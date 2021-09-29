‘Thirty years of bla bla bla’ says Greta Thunberg on leaders’ action against global warming | Environment

Young people aged 15 to 29 years were selected by the United Nations (UN) and are meeting until Thursday (30) in Milan, Italy. The group, which has 400 representatives from more than 200 countries, intends to prepare a document with a position on the climate emergency and which actions should be prioritized.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is among these “youth ambassadors”. This Tuesday (28), the young people urged world leaders to “wake up” to the climate crisis.
“That’s all we’ve heard from our leaders: words. Words that sound good but provoke no action. Our hopes and dreams are drowned in their words of empty promise,” said Thunberg, applauded by the group.
“There is no planet B, there is no planet bla bla bla, green economy bla bla bla, carbon neutrality for 2050 bla bla bla,” he added, denouncing the world leaders’ “thirty years of bla bla bla” and “their betrayal with current and future generations”.
Greta Thunberg during an event that brings together about 400 youth leaders against global warming in Milan, Italy — Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Thunberg’s declaration will be presented next weekend to fifty ministers gathered to prepare for COP26, scheduled for the first days of November in Glasgow, Scotland.
“I listen to them (…). We want to hear their creative and ambitious ideas,” said British COP26 President Alok Sharma. “Earlier this month, a survey of young people revealed that more than half fear humanity is doomed to failure. Frankly, it shames my generation.”
Leaders have also been criticized for “pretending” to listen to young people’s demands on climate change: “they invite selected young people to meetings like this one and pretend to listen to us,” Thunberg said.
Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at a climate change event in Milan, Italy, this Tuesday, September 28, 2021 — Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
“It’s time for our leaders to wake up, it’s time for our leaders to stop talking and start acting. It’s time for the polluters to pay, it’s time to deliver on their promises,” Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate said, detailing the “suffering” borne in Africa, Asia and the Pacific by the peoples least responsible for global warming.
“Don’t forget to listen to those who are the most vulnerable,” she added, moved, in front of the audience.
As climate catastrophes increase day by day, the commitments of nations are still not in line with the main goal of the Paris Agreement: limiting global warming to below 2°C compared to the pre-industrial era and, if possible, by 1.5°C. According to a recent UN report, the world is heading towards a “catastrophic” warming of 2.7°C.