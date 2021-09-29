Tico Santa Cruz’s daughter receives threats and musician files police report

Tico Santa Cruz, lead singer of the band Detonautas Roque Clube, exhibited on his Instagram profile threats that her 12-year-old daughter Barbara has been receiving. After learning about the situation, the musician filed a police report against the author of the threats and published it on the social network.

“This post is to make it very clear – that whoever dares to mess with anyone in my family will answer at the hands of the police“, he declared. “Today I spent the whole day at the police station, and if there’s any scoundrel who thinks he’s turned into a rogue, into a bandit, let’s see if before the authorities – he’ll put all that hard on,” he wrote.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“THE violence this audio is absurd! If those responsible for these lunatics can’t take care of them, then the police will! Don’t mess with my family! I know who you are!”, he said. In the published audios, a person asks Barbara to return something, the mentioned thing was cut by Tico.

“Listen, girl, it’s like this: I don’t know if you know me, I’m not a ******* for that either. I just know that you give it back… it’s going to suck. I’m talking straight. If you don’t. return mine… you’re ‘okay’ fo****”, said the person.

“Go get it in your c*’s eye, girl. Be drinking a sip, ‘duck up’. Go get it in your c*’s eye, boy. Don’t f***. It’s going to suck. ‘I’m serious.’ Straight talk. No f***. My father and stepfather are delegates. I’ll knock on your door,” he threatened.

Listen to the audios in full:

Podcast Life & Art

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural themes. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker platforms.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags