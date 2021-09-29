TikTok to launch site in Brazil for advertisers to seek influencers | Technology

TikTok announced this Tuesday (28) a platform to bring together content creators and advertisers. With the tool, brands can seek influencers that best meet their goals.

Called TikTok Creator Marketplace, it brings together more than 35,000 creators in 20 countries and regions, who can receive invitations to carry out advertising actions. According to the social network, the solution will be released in Brazil in the coming weeks.

Through it, brands can search for content creators in various categories and analyze their reach on TikTok with data such as views and engagement.

The social network also said that it will soon release two other solutions to help influencers and brands.

In one of them, known as Open Application Campaigns, companies will be able to publish summaries of their planned campaigns and interested creators will be able to proactively sign up.

With the other, called Branded Content Toggle, influencers who are not on the TikTok Creator Marketplace can create advertising content and flag the brand that was mentioned in the video.

The new solutions are introduced a day after TikTok announced it has reached the milestone of 1 billion active users per month.

The feat does not include the numbers of Douyin, version of the application in China which, according to the company, is “completely separate” from the app used in the rest of the world.

With this, TikTok is closer to Instagram, which says it has “more than 1 billion” of users – according to marketing consultancy Kepios, there are 1.3 billion.

The Chinese social network, however, is still far from YouTube, which has 2 billion active users per month, and Facebook, which has 2.9 billion users.