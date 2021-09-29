Tiringa has already suffered and set up trolling with Gabriel Jesus’ girlfriend

Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images – Reproduction

Gabriel Jesus entered into a relationship with digital influencer Raiane Lima in June this year and the couple are expecting their first child. The Manchester City forward’s girlfriend was a member of the ‘Wild Comedy’ channel and starred in videos alongside Charlles Rekson and Tiringa.

O fans.com selected five videos that Gabriel Jesus' girlfriend participated alongside Tiringa and Charles, which add up to millions of views.

Relationship

Last Saturday (25), Gabriel Jesus announced that he will be a father for the first time, as a result of dating influencer Raiane Lima. The couple has been together since July this year and on social networks they have been sharing moments together.

Raiane Lima is 20 years old and was born in Serra Talhada, in the hinterland of Pernambuco. During the holidays, Gabriel Jesus went to the city of the influencer to meet her personally. At the time, the couple was filmed taking a private plane together.

Currently, Raiane Lima has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. She also has more than 40,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, which is currently without videos.

