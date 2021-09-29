Today there is a R$ 10 million Mega-Sena

This Tuesday, Caixa Econômica Federal holds the first draw of the spring Mega-Sena, which will have two more draws in the week, one on Thursday and the other on Saturday.

In Tuesday’s draw, the estimated prize for the player lucky enough to hit the six tens is R$ 10 million.

Lottery outlets will be receiving Mega-Sena bets until 7pm. A simple bet, on a card with six numbers, costs R$4.50.

The draw will take place live from 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

Metro World News tracks the draw in real time and immediately posts the result on its website and social media.

The last Mega-Sena draw was last Saturday, when no one took the main prize. Thirty-seven bettors hit the corner and won R$59,039.36 each.

See the numbers drawn for Saturday’s Mega-Sena.

READ TOO:

Super Sete Award jumps to R$2.2 million

The Super Seven also had no winners in the draw held this Monday (27th) and its prize totaled R$2.2 million for the next lottery draw, on Wednesday.

Yesterday, not only did no one get the seven tens drawn right, but there was also no winner in the six tens range.

The only winners were the bettors who got 5 of the 7 tens drawn correctly. There were 61 bets and each one won R$895.77.

See the numbers drawn for Monday’s Super Seven.