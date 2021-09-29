Together we have 80% of Executives, says Tasso when announcing his support for Leite

BRASÍLIA — Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) announced this Tuesday, at the Instituto Teôtonio Vilela, in Brasília, his support for the candidacy of Rio Grande do Sul governor, Eduardo Leite, in the party’s caucuses that will define the candidate to Presidency in 2022.

— I’m not a candidate anymore, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be in the fight. The person who represents today the legitimate, historic and future PSDB is Governor Eduardo Leite and I continue in the fight to make this man the party’s candidate – said Jereissati alongside the governor.

With the announcement, the parliamentarian formally gives up his candidacy in the caucuses, a decision that was already expected and internally aired in the acronym since the middle of the year. In his speech, Jereissati still highlighted that, in the world of politics, it is necessary to have a “pragmatic vision” and that Leite has more “youth, dynamism and willpower” than he – “a man over 70”.

“We came to the very simple conclusion that one of us had to give it up,” he added.

The senator, who has been governor of Ceará for three terms and president of the PSDB, also boasted that his allies, added to those of Leite, provide 80% support for the Executives in the states.

‘I’m not exaggerating. Anyone who knows it knows this well – he completed.





In addition to being a strong name within the tucanato, Tasso should also bring with him affiliates from Ceará (“obvious support”, according to him) and influence other PSDB collegiate bodies in the Northeast, whose dispute is still open with the governor of São Paulo João Doria. Until now, only the directorate of Bahia has spoken out in the region, that of Bahia, in favor of the politician from Rio Grande do Sul.

In his speech, Eduardo Leite thanked Tasso for his support and said that this “fills him with expectations” in the caucuses and that “politics is not about who thinks of themselves, but who thinks of others”. He also stressed that he has been in the party for 20 years and that his campaign will be marked by “unity, convergence and understanding”.

— What Brazil needs is not a third pole of radicalization, but a third way and an alternative path. We cannot enter this electoral process with the same tools as those two who insist on a confrontation – said the governor, referring to President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who are at the front in the electoral polls for the presidency.

Tasso’s departure from the caucuses was no surprise for the toucans. Unlike Doria and Leite, he hadn’t been traveling the states to visit the directories and focused his short campaign on videoconferences and internal activities. Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso had already even confided that the senator would not dispute the primaries in favor of Leite.

By the way, FHC will receive the now duo Leite and Tasso in a meeting this Wednesday, in São Paulo. The former president even announced the vote for João Doria in the preliminary rounds, in August. In Jereissati’s words, however, FHC is “at least rooting for our path” and has always voted with him.

— FHC has already declared his vote in the caucuses, but he knows that he was going to vote for President of the Republic, he will vote for Eduardo Leite – declared Rodrigo Castro, leader of the PSDB in the Chamber of Deputies and today one of the greatest allies of the Gaucho politician.