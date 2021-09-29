Transmission drops, and BH has all COVID-19 indicators under control – General

BH applied another 23 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 this Tuesday (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The transmission of the new coronavirus in Belo Horizonte fell for the fifth consecutive balance and left the alert zone of the risk scale in this month (28/9). Therefore, now the capital of Minas Gerais registers the three indicators of the pandemic in the control area, according to the epidemiological and assistance bulletin. The RT dropped from 1 to 0.99 in the comparison between the last two balances. On average, 100 infected people can transmit the virus to another 99.

This rate was at the alert level since September 15: nine consecutive bulletins. During this period, it reached the level of 1.08 on the 17th and 21st of September.

Two other key parameters of the pandemic, the occupation of ICU and ward beds for patients with the disease rose this Tuesday.

In the case of intensive care, the percentage increased from 41.9% to 42.4%. J in the wards from 28.8% to 33%. Still, both statistics remain below 50 percentage points.



Cases and deaths



BH recorded another 23 deaths by COVID-19 this Tuesday. Now, the city has 6,725 deaths due to the disease, 194 in September alone.

In terms of total cases, the figure increased by 331. BH now computes 282,795 diagnoses: 1,837 patients in follow-up and 274,233 recovered, in addition to those who did not resist.



vaccination





Belo Horizonte recorded over 23,439 doses of applied vaccines, compared to the bulletin released this Monday (27/9).

There were 1,168 of the first dose, 21,505 of the second and 766 booster doses. As for the single dose, which is the vaccine manufactured by Janssen, there was no performance.

Now, BH has 1,948,620 first-dose, 1,221,181 second, 59,262 single-dose and 27,589 booster vaccinations.

In all, 82.6% of the target audience has already received the first dose of the vaccine in Belo Horizonte, while 52.6% completed the vaccination schedule.

