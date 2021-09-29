Treasury is against renewal through extraordinary credits

The National Treasury is against the renewal of emergency aid through extraordinary credits in the Budget, said today (28) the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt. According to him, this instrument, which justifies expenses outside the spending ceiling, can only be used in situations of urgency, relevance and unpredictability, which does not happen at this time.

“In summary, unemployment and poverty is urgent and is it relevant that we face it? Yes, it’s urgent, it’s relevant. Is it unpredictable? No”, said Bittencourt, commenting on the primary deficit of R$9.9 billion in August.

In 2020 and 2021, extraordinary credits have been used to tackle the covid-19 pandemic. The money finances both public health actions and social programs, such as emergency aid, and labor programs, such as the Emergency Benefit, which compensated employees with reduced hours or contracts suspended during the pandemic.

Day off

In the Treasury secretary’s accounts, were it not for the expenses related to covid-19, there would be a primary surplus this year. As of September 17, committed (authorized) expenses to combat the pandemic totaled R$135.6 billion, of which R$89.9 billion were actually paid by the end of August.

As the primary deficit accumulated in the year until August reached R$ 83.3 billion, there would have been a slight surplus of R$ 6.6 billion if the pandemic had not existed. The primary result represents the deficit or surplus in government accounts without the payment of interest on the public debt.

The secretary presented another data that, in the Treasury’s assessment, indicates an improvement in public accounts. Also excluding spending on covid, the net revenues of the Central Government (National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank) exceed mandatory expenses in the 12-month period up to August. In this interval, obligatory expenditures add up to 111.8% of net revenues, but without the expenses related to the pandemic, the account would be around 91%.

Since 2015, everything the government collects is insufficient to cover the mandatory expenses, which requires the issuance of public bonds to honor the commitments. In 2019, mandatory expenses were equivalent to 100.8% of net revenues.

Collection

For Bittencourt, the numbers show that the country may be recovering its capacity to generate primary surpluses, which has not happened since 2013. He, however, highlighted that a large part of the performance observed so far is due to the improvement in tax collection. From January to August, the Central Government’s net revenue rose 28.4% above the official inflation rate by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In addition to the recovery of the economy, he cited the increase in the payment of dividends (portion of profits transferred to shareholders) from state-owned companies to the National Treasury and the rise in the dollar and the international price of several commodities, which raised royalties on oil and various minerals . Among expenses, the secretary highlighted the drop of 3.7% from January to August (in values ​​corrected by the IPCA) in expenditures with the civil service.

“The trend is that the primary result in 12 months will continue on a recovery trajectory, but this does not even allow us to relax in the care of public accounts”, said Bittencourt.

He recommended preserving the spending ceiling as a fiscal anchor to keep government spending from getting out of hand. This is because, in addition to the revenue growth, a large part of the improvement is related to a statistical effect, with the months of greater spending on combating the pandemic leaving the basis for comparison.