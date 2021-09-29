Treasury says public accounts posted a deficit of R$9.88 billion in August | Economy

The National Treasury Secretariat informed this Tuesday (28) that government accounts registered in August primary deficit of BRL 9.88 billion .

The primary deficit occurs when government spending exceeds tax and tax revenues. Expenditures with the payment of interest on the public debt are excluded from this account. When revenues exceed expenses, the result is a surplus.

In August 2020, the negative result for the month reached R$ 96.07 billion, influenced by extra expenses to fight the pandemic and its effects on the economy.

government accounts Month-by-month results in 2021 Source: National Treasury

In the first eight months of 2021, according to the Treasury, the negative balance of public accounts totals BRL 83.3 billion. In the same period last year, the gap reached R$ 601.3 billion, also influenced by spending on combating the pandemic.

The improvement in the 2021 result, according to the Treasury, was influenced “by the evolution of collections, as well as the focus of spending in response to the Covid crisis”.

“The result of August corroborates the trend of consistent improvement in fiscal indicators”, says the secretariat.

According to the National Treasury, the balance of government accounts improved in the annual comparison because, in the accumulated up to August, revenue increased by 28.4% (+R$ 224.6 billion) and expenditure dropped 24.4% (- R$354.6 billion).

The drop in expenditure is due to the reduction in the volume of extraordinary credits (-R$239.2 billion), financial support to states and municipalities (-R$60.7 billion) and subsidies and subsidies (-R$20.8 billion ), all associated with fighting the pandemic.

After presenting the data, the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, commented on the government’s negotiations to create Auxílio Brasil, a social program that should replace Bolsa Família.

Bittencourt stated that the program will only be expanded when the reform of the Income Tax comes into effect – a “compensation measure” appointed by the government to cover the extra expenses linked to the expansion of the social program, and which has not yet been approved by Congress.

“There is no possibility that the program [Auxílio Brasil] be created before the compensation measure comes into effect,” he said.

On Tuesday (27), Congress approved a project sent by the government to change the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2021 and authorize the Executive to rely on projects not yet approved to offset spending on social programs.

Congress approves change in LDO to help government fund new Bolsa Família

The objective of the measure is to allow the launch of Auxílio Brasil still in 2021 with the value of R$300, higher than the current R$189 of Bolsa Família, in addition to expanding the program’s audience to 17 million families. Today, Bolsa Família serves 14.6 million families.

In this sense, Bittencourt said that the program cannot be expanded before the implementation of the IR reform due to obstacles present in the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) – which were not removed by the bill approved by the Chamber.

The bill approved by Congress does not interfere with article 17 of the LRF, where it is described that no ongoing mandatory expenses can be executed before the implementation of the compensatory measure.