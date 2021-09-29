Truck drivers consider new stoppage after diesel increase | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Truck drivers question the 8.9% increase in diesel as of this Wednesday (29)

After the diesel readjustment announced by Petrobras this Tuesday (28), truck drivers are negotiating the possibility of carrying out another stoppage in the coming weeks. To metropolises

, the National Transport Council informed that there will be a meeting on October 16 to define the parameters of the demonstration.

The category contests

the readjustment of 8.9% in the value of diesel as of this Wednesday (29).

According to Petrobras, the fuel will cost R$ 3.06 at the refineries.

“This adjustment is important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras. It reflects part of the rise in international levels oil prices and the exchange rate,” the company said.

The increase goes against the wishes of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is trying to please truck drivers and maintain the category’s support for the 2022 elections. Earlier this year, Bolsonaro reduced federal taxes on diesel to prevent a new strike by truck drivers, similar to the of 2018.

Although it has tried to hold back, even with interference at Petrobras,

Bolsonaro warned that there was a possibility of readjustment.



“We haven’t readjusted the diesel for three months. There will be an adjustment soon. It won’t take long. Now, I can’t do a miracle,” said Bolsonaro, in conversation with supporters.

If confirmed, this will be the third attempt and the second effective demonstration by truck drivers in 2021. The first attempt was in February, after successive adjustments in fuel prices. Due to lack of membership, the category gave up on going ahead with the stoppage.

The second took place between the 8th and 11th of September this year. Truck drivers paralyzed some highways in demonstrations in favor of the Jair Bolsonaro government. At Bolsonaro’s request, the protesters unlocked the lanes and retreated from the protests.