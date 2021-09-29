Truck drivers consider strike to make Bolsonaro government cheaper diesel – 09/29/2021

The sequence of increases in the price of diesel made the truckers category consider going on strike to force the government to make the fuel cheaper. New readjustment was announced yesterday. President of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), Plinio Dias says that the matter will be discussed at the next meeting of the category’s leaders, to be held on October 16, in Rio de Janeiro.

“There are several drivers wanting to stop, but everything will depend on this meeting in Rio,” Dias told the column. “Our intention is not that, but to sit down and talk for everyone to leave with excellent working conditions, without having to paralyze our country.”

The truck leader says that the federal government is responsible for solving the problem. “Our intention is for President Bolsonaro and the President of Petrobras to solve this, as it is in their hands,” says the president of the CNTRC. He does not agree with the arguments of the President of the Republic, who usually transfers the responsibility for the discharge of fuel to the governors, because of the ICMS charge.

Like several others representing truck drivers, Plinio Dias’ organization did not support the mobilization of truck drivers called on September 7 in support of President Bolsonaro. For him, the movement, which created roadblocks in several states, was the work of professionals linked to agribusiness and not autonomous truck drivers.

The national secretary of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, confirms his dissatisfaction with the government, but argues that it is too early to talk about a strike. “The ghost of the strike is always around, but we need to evolve to get to it. It’s a process.”