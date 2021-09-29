Tunisia appoints prime minister for the 1st time; Najla Ramadhane to be one of the highest posts ever held by women in the Arab world | World

The Tunisian president appointed, this Wednesday (29), a woman for the post of prime minister of the country — she will be the first to occupy that post.

Najla Bouden Romdhane, the nominee, is one of the first women leaders of an Arabic-speaking country (there are Muslim-majority countries that once had women leaders, but none of them are Arabic-speaking).

Romdhane is a geologist and university professor with little experience in government. She was once responsible for implementing World Bank projects in the country’s Ministry of Education.

She will be the leader of the country that is going through an institutional crisis.

Kais Saied, the president, ousted parliament and the prime minister in July — for critics, it was a coup. On that occasion, he assumed the authority of the Executive.

Last week, he also suspended most of the Constitution. Saied said he would rule by decree during a period of exception, which has no end date.

Tunisia was regarded as the only success story of the Arab Spring, a series of uprisings that took place about ten years ago.

In a video, Saied said that Romdhane, whom he named prime minister, honors Tunisian women and asked her to form a government in the next few hours or days “because we’ve already wasted too much time.”

Bouden may have less power than others who have held the same post since 2014, when the country’s current constitution took effect.

Tunisia faces an imminent public finance crisis after years of economic stagnation aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and internal disputes. Government bonds are under pressure and the cost of protecting themselves from default has reached a record high.